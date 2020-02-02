Health Tips: THESE are the signs that state you need a Vitamin D test

Vitamin D is quite essential for the functioning of our body. However, in spite of knowing all of this, there are millions of people across the globe who have this deficiency. If you are suffering from fatigue, then here are some signs that you need a Vitamin D test.

When it comes to vitamins and nutrients, they play a key role in the functioning of the body. There are some vital nutrients and vitamins that shape our body in a certain way. One of them is vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for the overall functioning of our body. Vitamin D helps to keep our bones, teeth and muscles healthy. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D and hence doctors recommend spending some time in the sunlight daily.

However, many people across the world don't care much about vitamin D. Hence, for the same reason, about 1 billion people across the globe face deficiency of this nutrient. Apart from the Sun, Vitamin D, is found in certain foods such as fatty fish and dairy products. The symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency is quite intricate.

Here are some signs that can help you find out whether or not you have vitamin D deficiency.

You feel exhausted all the time:

It's one of the most common symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency. If you feel exhausted and tired even after eating right and sleeping well, then you may have a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is necessary for the functioning of skeletal muscles, and insufficiency of this nutrient can lead to fatigue.

Bone and back pain:

Just like other vital nutrients, vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium in the body. If you often experience pains and aches, then it may be a sign of inadequate Vitamin D level in the blood. As per research, vitamin deficiencies can lead to pains in the body.

Your wounds don't heal fast:

Slow recovery is linked with low levels of vitamin D in the body. Vitamin D plays a key role in controlling inflammation and fighting infection. And people who suffer from vitamin D deficiency can suffer from inflammation, which can hinder the healing process.

Hair loss:

Hair loss is caused due to multiple reasons, and one of the most common reasons is vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D helps hair follicles to grow, and when we have the deficiency, the quality of hair gets affected. Vitamin D also causes alopecia areata - a condition that causes patchy hair loss.

You feel low often:

Vitamin D plays a pivotal role in uplifting your mood. If you feel low or depressed, then sunlight can help to cheer you up. Exposure to sunlight is even recommended to people suffering from depression.

Read More