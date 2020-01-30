Health Tips: THESE are the things that you should avoid doing after eating

When it comes to health, there are somethings that we follow to keep ourselves fit. And now it's time to unfollow somethings to stay fit. Read below to find out what they are.

When it comes to taking care of your health, it is important to take care of your body and be fit all the time. Following the right lifestyle, a balanced diet and exercising at least thrice a week is something that all of us follow or try to follow to stay fit. However, there are a few things that we do daily, knowingly or unknowingly. These things not only hamper our health in the long run but also make us unhealthy. And some of these things that we do are related to our meals.

Yes, our pre-meal and post-meal activities can majorly affect the way our body behaves. We often make certain mistakes after having our meal which is not good for the body. For instance, generally, people go for a walk immediately after the meal with a thought that it will help them digest the food easily. But, it is a myth. You can go for a walk after a meal, sure, but after at least 30 minutes as the food needs time to settle. There are many such things that we should avoid doing after our meals.

Read below to find out some things that you should never do immediately after meals.

Do not smoke:

Avoid smoking by all means after consuming your meals. It is so because, after a meal, cigarettes are ten times the killer. It contains at least 60 carcinogens. So, the best way to deal with it is to avoid it.

Don't drink tea or coffee:

We all tend to drink a hot cup of tea or coffee post out meals, but we should stop that habit immediately. It is so because that can lead to indigestion. Health experts suggest that tea or coffee should be consumed only after one hour after any meal.

Avoid going for a walk:

People go for a walk after consuming their meals thinking that it'll help with the digestion process, but that's not true. It is so because food needs time to settle and walking immediately hinders the digestion process. So, make sure to go for a walk 30-40 minutes after consuming the meal.

Do not sleep immediately:

Sleeping immediately after consuming the meal is not at all a good idea. You should avoid sleeping immediately after because as you lie down, many digestive juices travel in the opposite direction and as a result the entire digestive process is affected badly.

Loosening the belt:

Doing so after the meal is a sign that you have eaten a lot more than required and in short, it is bad for you. So, best is to avoid the situation.

