Healthcare: THESE are some common nutritional deficiencies in women

Every woman needs to take care of her health and her diet and ensure that she gets adequate nutrients and prevent any nutritional deficiencies in order to prevent health problems in the long run.

Nutrients are essential for our health because they keep our body and organs healthy and provide them with the nourishment that they need. This is one of the main reasons why people have always focused on a healthy and balanced diet for a healthy body. No matter what diet we go on, it's always important to ensure that we consume adequate nutrients to nourish our body. Many times people tend to go on diets that might be good for weight loss but not for their bodies. A number of diets tend to cut out essential nutrients and deny our body what it truly needs. This is why we need to ensure that we consume proteins, minerals, antioxidants, vitamins and every other nutrient that our body requires along with calories and healthy fat. Even though we may be eating right there are some nutritional deficiencies that are very common in women. This is why we need to watch out intake of these nutrients and prevent a deficiency like this. Here are the common nutrient deficiencies to watch out for in women.

1. Iron

We menstruate every month and lose quite a lot of blood which makes us more prone to iron deficiency. Our body needs to make up for the blood loss every month but this means that we need to include more iron-rich food items in our diet. Not doing so can lead to iron deficiency which can lead to anaemia and deteriorate our health and weaken our bodies.

2. Vitamin D

Lack of vitamin D is the biggest reason behind weaker immune system, muscle pain, poor bone health as well as PCOS. Vitamin D does not occur naturally in food and cannot be consumed. We can obtain vitamin D only by soaking in the sunlight or by consuming food items like cereal and juices and bread that have added vitamin D content.

3. Riboflavin

Our body needs an antioxidant called riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2 which is essential for a number of bodily functions. This is what our metabolism needs to work faster and the best way to consume this antioxidant is to have more eggs and berries as well as spinach and other such antioxidant-rich food items.

4. Calcium

Women are more prone to osteoporosis which is a loss of bone density due to low calcium. Along with vitamin D, our bones also need adequate calcium content to remain healthy but most women fail to add extra calcium supplement in their diets over the years to ensure that their bones remain healthy.

5. Folate

Our body needs adequate folic acid along with vitamin B-12 and iron in order to prevent anaemia. But most women suffer from a deficiency of folic acid, also known as folate which can lead to numerous problems in conception and pregnancy as well as other health problems and symptoms due to the deficiency of folic acid.

