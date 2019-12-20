Healthcare Tips: Here’s how you can boost your coffee with vitamins and antioxidants

It feels great when we hear that our favourite beverage is also healthy with lots of nutrients in it. Check out how coffee can help you to maintain your health.

Coffee lovers can hardly think about any other drinks if there is coffee in front of them. They love to have coffee, irrespective of which form it is in- hot or cold. But above all, a cup of coffee, especially in a winter morning is all we need to have to power up ourselves. If coffee is infused with milk, then also it becomes a little acidic due to the dairy product in it. So, coffee lovers have to keep a lot of things in their head while having their favourite drink, right? Hence, we thought about making it a bit healthier, so that you can enjoy the beverage along with some nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants. So, here are some ways of how you can make your coffee healthier by putting vitamins and antioxidants in it.

Add some cinnamon

You can add some cinnamon to your morning java as they act as antioxidants. Cinnamon is used as both a spice and medicine, which protects our heart and brain. Study says that cinnamon can lower the risks of cancer and also it boosts our immune system.

Use ginger for muscle pain

Have your regular coffee adding some ginger in it. Ginger is quite beneficial for nausea. It also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. Apart from that, ginger can also reduce muscle pain, lower cholesterol and help in the digestive system.

Make it better with mushrooms

Now, it may sound a bit weird but mushrooms, if added to your coffee, can also be beneficial for your health. It is antiviral and anti-inflammatory with immune-boosting qualities in it. With its antioxidants properties, mushrooms are also anticancer. It can also deal with digestion problems and liver problems. You can buy mushroom powder or mushroom coffee to utilise the benefits.

Sprinkle some turmeric

Turmeric with its curcumin compounds comes with antioxidants properties and it is anti-inflammatory as well. It can detoxify the liver, can help in indigestion and also treat depression. So, add a dash of turmeric to your coffee for a healthy life.

Health benefits with maca

You can add some maca powder to your coffee, which comes from the maca root plant. Maca boosts fertility and balances hormones in our body. It is also known to increase energy levels, sex drive and athletic performance in our body. Maca is high in amino acid and vitamin C with a low percentage of fatty acid. Maca powder should be taken 1-3 tsp every day with coffee.

