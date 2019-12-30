Healthcare Tips: THESE foods are good for kidney disease

These foods are good for chronic kidney disease, which will maintain the phosphorus levels in our blood while supplying a good amount of protein in the body.

Food plays a major role in our daily life, which can do both good and bad to our health. So, our selection of what to have every day should be selective enough keeping health concerns in our mind as well. When we get attacked by any chronic disease, then our everyday diet list becomes more specific provided the only healthy ones. Generally, doctors or dieticians guide us well with a proper diet chart to be in maintenance. Still, there is a lot that we can know about. 10 percent of the entire world population is now suffering from chronic kidney disease, who are bounded with certain rules for food. They have to maintain a strict diet chart to deal with kidney disease. Kidneys are bean-shaped organs that purify the blood, release hormones to regulate blood pressure, balance body fluid, produce urine etc. So, if a kidney gets damaged, then the entire process in our body will slow down, as a result of which, there will be several other diseases in our body. And junk foods will make this situation even worse. So, you have to take up a diet chart that will help you to stay healthy along with taking care of your kidneys. So, these are the foods which are good for people with chronic kidney disease.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a nutritious vegetable with vitamin C, vitamin K, and the B vitamin folate. It comes with anti-inflammatory compounds like indoles and it has an excellent amount of fibre. Apart from that, mashed cauliflower can also be used instead of potatoes for a low potassium side dish.

Blueberries

Blueberries are considered to be a good source of antioxidants as they have anthocyanins. It protects us from heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, and diabetes. This low in sodium, phosphorus and potassium berry is also a great addition to the kidney-friendly diet.

Sea Bass

It has high-quality protein with Omega-3s, which is a healthy fat. It helps to reduce inflammation and decrease the risk of depression, anxiety and cognitive decline. It also comes with a low amount of phosphorus.

Red grapes

This delicious fruit is high in Vitamin C and contains flavonoids, a type of antioxidant, which is helpful to reduce inflammation. Another flavonoid that red grapes have resveratrol, which is beneficial for heart health. It also protects us from diabetes and cognitive decline.

Egg whites

Egg whites contain a high-quality and kidney-friendly protein. They are also good for people who are undergoing dialysis treatment. But they need to have a check on their protein levels while having the egg whites.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

