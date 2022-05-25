Healthy Bento Boxes: 5 Recipes to delicious vegan meals for your office lunch

In a world where food delivery apps put junk food at your fingertips, it can be quite a trial to push yourself to eat clean. While some people follow fitness bloggers to motivate themselves, others rely on meal prep to ensure they always have a healthy snack handy when the hunger pangs come calling. But what options do you have when you’re at work?

If you have been a perpetual binge eater, then perhaps you can benefit from the ancient Japanese tradition of having your lunch or dinner tucked away in bento boxes. For those who wish to eat vegan meals, check out some fun recipes to bento box meals for your office lunch.

A Vegan Tamagoyaki box with a cauliflower pickle

Although Tamagoyaki is conventionally a wrap omelette of layered eggs, this Japanese dish can be made to be completely vegan. You can use this recipe for vegan Tamagoyaki paired with a swiftly made purple cauliflower pickle. The dish is not only healthy, but aids digestion and will be a treat for your tastebuds. Take a look-

Mini protein pancake bento

While a lot of people packing bento lunches focus on getting a fancy box, this isn’t a prerequisite for you can pack such a lunch in any lunch box that has a few compartments. Small compartments suit those who are attempting to eat healthy as they let you better control portion sizes of the food you consume. This recipe is for soy laced tofu that is cooked in an air fryer, but you can also bake it in the oven or sauté it in a pan should you lack the devices. The mini protein pancakes ensure that you have a tasty mouthful that is also your daily dose of health.

Vegan pasta Bolognese and Soba noodle bowl

If you seek variety in your office lunch, then these recipes have got you covered for we have 4 delicious meals for you. Right from the Vegan pasta bolognese for those who love Italian food to the protein-packed lentil and quinoa salad the dishes suit every kind of foodie. In fact, the Soba noodle bowl especially is a huge hit when served with BBQ tempeh. But when you wish to go back to the basics with a home style comfort food, then the red lentil daal is for you.

