Healthy eating is equal to healthy Thyroid, explains Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal

Thyroid is a very common problem that is partially caused by bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle. So, Arooshi Aggarwal, nutritionist and founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife shares healthy eating tips to keep your Thyroid in control.

Hypothyroid, a lifestyle disorder, is caused due to decreased secretion of thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland. This condition may also be referred to as ‘myxoedema’, when there is a generalised visible swelling in the throat area. The basic symptoms of hypothyroidism count slow metabolism, weight gain, lethargy, easy fatigability, muscle cramp, facial puffiness, intolerance to cold, depression, dry skin, hair fall, weak digestion, menstrual disturbance in females and emotional stability.

Hypothyroidism treatment typically starts with taking replacement thyroid hormone (thyroxin), but it doesn’t end there. You also need to watch what you eat. Sustainable dietary modifications are mandatory to prevent weight gain that often comes with having an underactive thyroid. As per the research, the right diet and exercise can also help you boost your thyroid hormone activity naturally. It is proven that iodine, zinc and selenium are especially beneficial for someone with hypothyroid. Goitrogens (a component present in cruciferous foods), interfere with the normal activity of the thyroid gland and should be avoided. So, Nutritionist, Lifestyle Coach and the founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, Arooshi Aggrawal shared some healthy foods tips for the people with Thyroid.

Healthy eating habits to regulate Thyroid:

Dietary modifications for Thyroid

Healthy eating and a modified improved lifestyle play a key role while treating hypothyroid. Consistent patience and a positive attitude is required to treat this lifelong ailment. Though there is no specific hypothyroidism diet. Eating a low-fat diet, managing a proper calorie deficit with a good balance of selective fruits and vegetables, lean protein (fish, poultry, lean meat), dairy and whole grains is a good strategy for everyone to manage hypothyroidism.

Foods to be avoided in Thyroid

Hypothyroid comes with a few food restrictions. Large and regular consumption of cruciferous vegetables can interfere with the proper thyroid functioning as these vegetables seem to be directly linked with the disease. These vegetables are brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, etc. Vegetables like mushrooms, spinach should also be avoided for the same reason, but if you take just one part of a wide variety of vegetables in your diet, then there won’t be any problem.

Foods like soy, gluten (a type of protein) should also be avoided as they seem to interfere with the absorption of synthetic thyroid hormone.

Also, consumption of table salt should be restricted here. It is advisable to replace it with Himalayan pink salt which is a good source of potassium an electrolyte that also helps in treating the consistent water retention. Packaged food, pickles, chips should be avoided.

Hydration for Thyroid

Since oedema is collateral damage caused by this type of thyroid, hydration plays a major role here. The only way to treat water retention is by consuming more water.

Foods to have in Thyroid

Fruits with a low glycaemic index like citrus fruits (orange, amla, pomegranate, kiwi, etc.), apple, guava, papaya, pear berries, etc. can be taken. Coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water and green tea should be the part of the diet on a regular basis.

Also hypothyroid is an outcome of insulin resistance, so it is important to consume healthy fats and also avoid trans fats. A total of 30-45 minutes of physical activity in a day helps to improve the lethargic metabolism and treats general body fatigue.

Oils like mustard oil, olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil should be used for cooking purposes while avoiding all sorts of refined oils. Dry fruits like almonds, pine nuts, walnuts, figs and apricots are also a good source of healthy fats and should be consumed regularly. Remember to not to overdo them.

Fibre should be consumed in a balanced amount as high fibre diet can interfere with the absorption of your thyroid hormone medicine. Current dietary recommendation calls for 25 grams of fibre daily for women, and 38 grams for men. Foods like oats, barley, sprouts salads and fruits are good fibre sources. An expert’s practitioner (nutritionist or a doctor) supervision is always advised.

If taking any other supplement, always seek a doctor advise so that absorption of the supplement in the body doesn’t interfere with thyroid medications.

Whenever you have a medical condition like thyroid, never try to navigate your diet alone. Daily stress management, meditation and yoga practice can work wonders for a healthy thyroid. Always consult your doctor first, get your tests done, start your medication and then consult a certified and an experienced nutritionist or a dietician, whose guidance, can help plan foods for you individually, that are both healthy and thyroid friendly. Also Read: THESE are the 5 foods people who suffer from arthritis must avoid

