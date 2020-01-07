Healthy Food in 2020: HERE's how you can make this year the healthiest year so far

The new year is here, and it's time to make some changes to make your life even more healthy. Read below to find out how these food items can help you become the healthiest this year.

The year 2020 is here and it's time to focus more on your health. Focusing on your health not only means that you need to exercise daily, but it also means that you need to make healthier food choices and eliminate a few things from your diet. Saying no to a few things and adding a few things to your diet will not only let you have a balanced diet but will also save you from all the crash dieting things that you intend to do.

If you want to be a better version of yourself, then it's time to follow these tips and tricks that will make it easier for you to adopt a healthier lifestyle and ease into a brand new you! These tips are nothing but minute lifestyle and food changes that one needs to make ASAP.

So let's make 2020 the healthiest year by following these tips.

Drink more and more water:

Water is too important to maintain a healthier lifestyle. Take a bottle with you wherever you go and refill it whenever you can. Do this daily and you'll soon begin to feel the difference yourself - and isn't that what the New Year is all about?

Don't starve yourself:

Staying hungry is not a good idea. It's the worst, since that's when your body craves the most and forces you to have anything without thinking twice about it. If your body is giving a sign that it needs food, then why ignore it anyway? Make a note of the time you tend to feel hungry the most, and stock up on healthy food options for when you do.

Big adieu to sugar:

There's a difference between refined sugar and pure sugar. This year try to avoid refined sugar by all means. A little sugar won't harm anyone, but apart from that say a big no to sugar. And if you want to eat your favourite ice cream or cake, then instead of consuming it all by yourself, share a portion with your friend.

Say yes to smaller portions:

Take a small plate while you serve yourself some good. It is one way in which you can reduce the portions of your meals. Eating smaller meals throughout the day not only helps to keep the hunger pangs at bay, but it also allows you to eat everything in moderation.

Make veggies and fruits your BFF:

Fruits and veggies that are always last on your list, should now become a priority. Eat a good amount of vegetables and fruits every day to better your health in all possible aspects.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

