Healthy Liver: 6 healthy foods to include in your diet for the organ

Read on to know how you can protect your liver from damage by including some healthy foods in your diet.

The largest internal organ of the body, liver processes and breaks down what passes through the body. It filters the blood coming from the digestive tract before passing it to the rest of the body. In simple words, it is well equipped to fight toxins and detoxify the body. It produces essential proteins and cholesterol, stores minerals, iron and vitamin E and destroys old red blood cells. In short, it is an important organ that performs a wide range of functions, which is why to keep it healthy.

Liver problems can be caused by a variety of factors, such as alcohol use, obesity and viruses. Conditions that lead to liver damage can lead to serious liver diseases such as cirrhosis and liver failure, which can be lethal. Common signs of liver damage include poor appetite, fatigue, irregular digestion, heartburns, skin discolouration, malnutrition, and acid reflux. Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle contributes and makes things worse. So, here is a list of healthy habits that you should incorporate in your life for a healthy liver.

Take a look at 6 home remedies that will help keep your liver healthy.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit is loaded with antioxidants which protect the liver from damage by reducing inflammation and improving its protective mechanisms.

Berries

Blueberries and cranberries are high in antioxidants that help control liver damage. It may even improve the liver’s immune response.

Nuts

The antioxidants and vitamin E in nuts are beneficial for the heart as well as the liver.

Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids present in fatty fish lower the risk of developing a liver condition. It also helps prevent fat from building up, keeping enzyme levels and checking and improving insulin resistance.

Beetroot Juice

The antioxidants in beetroot juice safeguard the liver from oxidative damage and inflammation by increasing its natural detoxifying enzymes.

Coffee

Drinking coffee in moderation can help promote liver health by preventing the buildup of fat and collagen.

ALSO READ: 5 Foods you should avoid if you want to lose belly fat

ALSO READ: 6 Early warning signs of high blood sugar you should be aware of

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×