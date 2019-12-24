Heart Attack: Here’s how you can prevent heart attack and lower the risk of it

A heart attack is fatal for our health. So, learn how you can lower the risks of the attack and prevent it.

Heart attack is the result of a sudden blockage of an artery, which supplies blood to our heart. Heart is a muscle that needs a good blood supply to keep it healthy. As we grow old, the smooth inner walls of the arteries start to get damaged and narrow due to built-up fats or plaque. When any of these walls break, then blood cells and other parts of the blood stick to the damaged part forming blood clots. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot completely blocks the flow of blood and reduces blood flow to the heart muscles. During this time, patients also experience chest pain. Due to this, some of the heart muscles even start to die. The blockage should be treated well in time, otherwise soon all the heart muscles will eventually die. The blood flow should be in its normal condition to prevent permanent heart muscle damage. In medical terms, a heart attack is also called a Myocardial Infarction (MI), Acute Myocardial Infarction, Coronary Occlusion and Coronary Thrombosis. There are three types of risk factors of a heart attack- major risk factors, modifiable risk factors and contributing risk factors.

Major risk factors of heart attack

Increasing age.

Heredity.

Unhealthy lifestyle.

Modifiable risk factors

These following risks can be lowered by leading a healthy lifestyle:

High blood cholesterol.

Tobacco smoking.

Physical inactivity.

High blood pressure.

Obesity and weight gain.

Diabetes.

Contributing risk factors

The factors that contribute to the risk of heart attack are as follows:

Stress.

Alcohol.

Diet and nutrition.

Prevention of heart attack

A heart attack cannot be specified for any certain age; it can occur at any age. But if you are above 40, then the chances are higher. So, consult your doctor and go for full body check-ups regularly to make sure that you do not develop any risk of cardiovascular diseases. As the prevention process is quite critical, so it should be begun at the early phase of your life. So, after the assessment and consultation, maintain a strict plan to lead a healthy life to lower the risks of a heart attack. Never mess up with your diet plan and medication. For some people, the first attack is either incapacitating or fatal. Hence, take the correct medication and always consult your cardiologist.

Follow the below steps to prevent heart attack:

Stop smoking.

Consult your doctor before taking any step.

Opt for an active lifestyle.

Take only nutritional foods.

Regular workout should be made a part of your lifestyle.

