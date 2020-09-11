Hello Therapist: My boyfriend keeps texting a female colleague and hides it from me, what should I do?

In our new Anonymous segment, Hello Therapist, we have experts answering doubts about your personal problems. Today we have with us, Dr Rahul Khemani, Consultant Psychiatrist in Wockhardt Hospital solving our anonymous reader’s doubts.

Hello Therapist,

I noticed that my boyfriend keeps texting a female colleague despite my explicit request to stop the same. He told me that he stopped chatting with her but I caught them again. The chats are not sexual in nature but it makes me wonder why did he lie to me and was his friendship with her so important that he needs to hide it from me? I am considering a breakup. What do you suggest?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

As far as I can see there are two concerns at hand.

One the emotions of hurt, displeasure, and discomfort at your boyfriend befriending another woman.

And another is that your boyfriend is lying to you.

Let’s look at the first concern. Your feelings are completely valid but I also want you to look at another feeling that is driving your thoughts and behaviour- fear. You fear that he will perhaps abandon you for this new woman. What you really want to say to him is not that he should not text her, but that you don’t want him to leave you. Your discomfort is also in part wondering about the scenario you dread.

Let’s also think about what is happening right now in your relationship without involving this other woman in the equation. Sometimes, we look for emotional intimacy that is lacking in our relationship outside of the relationship. Were there any strains in your relationship before he started texting this woman? How are your conversations with him otherwise? What is lacking in your relationship? What needs of the relationship are being unmet? We have to look at the relationship to understand what happens outside of it too. In addition, to this what are you afraid of about his friendship with her, if you say there is nothing sexual about it? How would you characterize their friendship, and is it something that you and he have trouble achieving? Perhaps, you worry that you don’t connect to him the way his friend is able to.

The second part is about lying. What was your reaction when you confronted him about these messages? Did he feel attacked, or felt accused? Did you confront him with an already decided mind? It might happen that we get caught up in our own feelings that we forget that others have feelings too. Introspecting about your own communication pattern might help here. Being defensive or expecting the outcome without validating the evidence can take us far from reality.

Allow the space for truth, and be compassionate towards each other before you make a decision.

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is for an informative purpose only. Any medical advice, diagnosis, suggestions or health details provided will be independent to the experts.

