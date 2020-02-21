Herbal Tea: Consumption of THESE herbal teas can keep us healthy

Check out the 6 different herbal teas to reduce the risk of different chronic diseases.

Herbal teas are made from dried fruits, flowers, herbs and spices which make these teas highly flavoured and tasty. These teas can be consumed as an alternative to any sugary beverage as well. They are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Daily consumption of this tea can reduce the risk of numerous chronic health issues like stroke, heart disease, cancer, arterial problems etc. Several studies have proven the effectiveness of this tea that is available in different flavours. So, check out the healthy herbal teas to combat health problems.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is commonly known as a calming tea which promotes good sleep. This is often used in people with sleep problems. This tea has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and liver-protecting effects that may fight with diarrhoea and stomach ulcers. It also regulates premenstrual symptoms and high blood lipid, blood sugar and insulin levels.

Peppermint Tea

This popular herbal tea is used to promote a healthy digestive system. It also comes with antioxidant, anticancer, antibacterial and antiviral properties. This tea can also relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Ginger Tea

This spicy drink is packed with antioxidants that can fight with inflammation and boosts a healthy immune system. It is also known to be a good remedy for nausea and menstruation pain. Some studies said that ginger tea can also be beneficial for diabetic people.



Hibiscus Tea

This tea is made from the colourful Hibiscus plant. It is rich in antiviral properties. Studies showed its effectiveness on blood lipid levels and high blood pressure. It is also considered to decrease oxidative stress in male.



Sage Tea

Sage tea comes with an abundance of medicinal properties that are good for our brain health. According to a study, Sage tea can also be good for plaques caused by Alzheimer's Disease. It is known to improve our mood, mental function and memory.



Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon Balm Tea improves the elasticity of the arteries. Arterial stiffness causes heart disease, stroke and mental illness. So, the risk of these diseases can be reduced by the consumption of this tea.

