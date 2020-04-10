Here are the 11 reasons why you should add Zucchini to your diet

Read on to know the health benefits of zucchini and why you should add it to your diet.

Zucchini is a popular summer squash that belongs to the gourd family. Believed to have originated in Central America, it is quite common in Indian cuisine and often classified as an exotic vegetable. It is actually a fruit but mostly cooked as a vegetable. It comes in several varieties, which range in colour from yellow to dark green. It is mostly found in dark green slender shape or stout, plump shape in Indian markets.

It is a versatile superfood that can be eaten in various ways and you can get a solid amount of health benefits from it. It possesses an impressive nutritional content which can be extremely beneficial to improve overall health. Zucchini should definitely be a part of your healthy diet as a healthy diet protects you against many chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. It also keeps your weight in check and keeps diseases at bay.

If you’re not convinced yet, then read on to know 11 health benefits of eating zucchini.

Loaded with nutrients

Zucchini is rich in several nutrients, minerals and other beneficial compounds that can be beneficial for your overall health.

High in antioxidants

What’s more, they contain antioxidants that help protect your body from damage by free radicals. It is also good for your eyes, skin and heart health.

Good for digestion

Zucchini promotes healthy digestion. It contains water which helps softens stool, thereby reducing the chances of constipation and other digestive problems. It also contains soluble fibre which produces a healthy bacterium in the body that helps alleviate the symptoms of inflammation. It also keeps problems such as ulcers, bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease at bay.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Zucchini is a low carb food which can be beneficial for people suffering from type-2 diabetes. Studies have suggested that low-carb diets can lower blood sugar levels and keep insulin levels in check. Moreover, the fibre found in zucchini can helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

Improves heart health

Zucchini is rich in fibre which reduces “bad” cholesterol levels, which in turn, reduces the chances of developing cardiovascular disease.

What’s more, it contains potassium which helps keep blood pressure in check and carotenoids, both of which are beneficial for a healthy heart.

Strengthens the vision

Zucchini is loaded with vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin and beta carotene – some of the most important nutrients for eye health. It even reduces the risk of macular degeneration and other age-related eye conditions.

Helps to shed the extra weight

Rich in water and fibre yet low in calories, zucchini can make you feel full longer and control your hunger, which may aid weight loss

Obesity is a big challenge worldwide. It leads to various other diseases, which can be detrimental to your health. So, maintaining a healthy diet can help keep these diseases at bay.

Better bone health

The presence of antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in zucchini can help promote better bone health. It is also rich in magnesium and vitamin K, both of which strengthens the bones.

Maintains thyroid function

Some studies have seen the positive effects of zucchini peel on thyroid and adrenal glands. High amounts of vitamin C and polyphenols helps in regulating insulin levels.

Fights ageing

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods may slow down the signs of ageing. Zucchini is rich in both and can help the body get rid of free radicals and excess inflammation.

Boosts energy

Zucchini contains B-vitamins which promote the production of energy in the body and reduces fatigue and improves moods. It also improves cognitive function.

Overall, zucchini is an incredibly versatile food that can be included in your diet easily. It can be eaten raw and cooked. There are various ways to cook zucchini to suit your taste.

