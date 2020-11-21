HERE are 5 EASY yoga poses that are ideal for beginners

Yoga has several benefits for the mind and the body. It makes your body flexible and keeps you fit. Check out these easy poses that are ideal for beginners and are perfect to get you started.

Yoga is a highly beneficial form of exercise to stay fit and active. It engages all the body parts and gives you a sense of calm. For people doing it for the first time, it can be a little difficult to balance yourself and stretch it out. It is easy to feel stiff or out of shape while doing yoga. But, there are some postures that are simple to do and are perfect to improve your flexibility.

Being able to comfortably do yoga is a slow and gradual process. The perfect amount of strength and balance will develop over time. There are some asanas that are ideal for beginners. These are easy to do and are perfect to get you started.

Plank pose (Phalakasana)

This pose strengthens our muscles and teaches us how to keep breathing in a challenging posture. Push your legs as far as you can and balance your body on your hands. Be absolutely straight and keep the shoulders down.

Mountain pose (Tadasana)

This asana teaches steadiness and how to balance the body. Stand straight with heels apart and keep your hands next to the midriff. While inhaling, feel the body tighten and relax it while exhaling.

Tree pose (Vrikshasana)

Place the right foot on the inner side of your left thigh and fold your hands. Choose a point in front to focus at and then change the foot after 10 breaths.

Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

This is ideal to tone your muscles and stretch your waist. Keep your feet apart and place your right leg on the floor in a 90-degree angle. Keep your right hand down and put your left hand up in the air.

Child pose (Balasana)

This is one of the easiest poses and perfect for beginners. Kneel down and sit on your heels and lower your head on the ground and stretch your hands in the back in a way that your palms are next to your feet. While getting up, start with your legs, then the torso and then your head in the end.

