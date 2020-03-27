Here are the 5 facts of yawning you should know about

Are you yawning constantly? It may be the result of sleep deprivation or any other major problem. Find out from these facts of yawning below.

Yawning is a reaction of our body that easily gets transferred to another person just by watching the someone yawn. Even reading the word yawn can make you yawn constantly as they come in cycles. Yawning can arise at any moment in any place. Generally, it is a common chemical reaction that is used to release certain chemicals in the body. But often, yawning is also considered to be a sign of sleep deprivation or major heart problems. For sleep deprivation, you should get a sound sleep of 7 hours to prevent the constant yawning. You may try to suppress the yawn if it comes in an awkward place, but it won’t work. Yawning cannot be stopped.

These are the 5 facts of yawning. Check them out below.

Yawning is transferable

Human yawning lasts for 6 seconds and they are communicable to other persons irrespective of how the yawns happen to be viewed- upside down, sideways or standing upright. Our brains can transfer the yawn to other persons mouth at any place.

You cannot stop yawning

You cannot suppress yawning. Try to inhale normally while keeping the teeth locked. This may help you to prevent yawning as the mechanism of yawning is the opening of the jaws.

Yawning is a chemical reaction

The yawning is used to release chemicals in our body. When we yawn then our brain and body releases dopamine, nitric oxide, serotonin, amino acids, oxytocin that help to cope up with stress.

Yawning might be a sign of disease

Excessive yawning can be a symptom of sleep deprivation. In some people, yawning can be a reaction caused by the vagus nerve which indicates a heart problem, according to the National Institutes of Health. In some cases, it also indicates heart problems.

Get a sound sleep

Most of the time, yawning is a sign of sleep deprivation. So, get proper sound and uninterrupted sleep of 6-8 hours at night. A sound sleep will help you to get over yawning.

