​Here are the best Vitamin B12 Foods for people who prefer to be Vegetarians

Vegetarianism is a lifestyle where you restrict some or all animal-based products. While it is linked to a number of health benefits like low cholesterol levels, good blood sugar control, low weight and BMI and overall good health, there are certain downsides to it as well. The major one is running the risk of nutritional deficiencies like that of Vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin which is present only in animal foods. Its deficiency can lead to a serious condition, a type of Anemia called Megaloblastic Anemia. Most vegetarians can be deficient in this vitamin, if proper care is not taken to supplement it well in their diets.

Here are some Vitamin B12 rich foods you can include in your diet to avoid its deficiency suggested by Dietitian Garima Goyal.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is a vegetarian's dream because it is one of the top sources of vitamin B12. A cup of plain yoghurt contains nearly 28% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin B12. According to the research, vitamin B12 in yoghurt is easier to absorb than vitamin B12 in chicken or pork. In many people, plain yoghurt works best in alleviating the symptoms of vitamin deficiency.

2. Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast contains 5 mcg of Vitamin B12 per spoon, which is more than double the amount needed for adults. As a result, nutritional yeast is the finest vitamin B12 source for vegans. Nutritional yeast can be sprinkled on popcorn, scrambled eggs, mixed into soup, sprinkled on salads, or mixed into pasta.

3. Dairy

One cup of milk contains about 20% of the daily required amount of calcium. To save calories without sacrificing protein, choose low fat or skim milk. When compared to supplements, vitamin B12 in milk is more absorbed in the body.

4. Fortified Cereals

Breakfast cereals with added vitamin B12– Having a bowl of fortified cereal for breakfast can be a smart way to get more vitamin B12 into your diet. This is one of the best vegetarian sources of vitamin B12. Oat bran flakes, Cornflakes, and other cereals are examples of similar.

5. Soya Paneer

Have you heard of tofu? Yes! Tofu is exactly what it sounds like. This vegan snack, also known as Bean curd, is high in Vitamin B12. It goes well with chapattis or rice. Alternatively, you can sauté it in oil and combine it with salad.

So, make sure you include all these foods in your diet, and get your Vitamin B12 levels checked regularly.

