Here are some easy ways to effectively and quickly get rid of pimples

Having a zit is basically a nightmare, especially when you have to go out or attend a very important event. Pimples can come suddenly and may take a long while to go away. Pimples are mainly a result of oily skin, acne prone skin or unhygienic conditions. Pimples or acne usually become red and painful and thus are capable of ruining your day!

Having acne or pimples is an extremely common skin condition. But it can be quite a task to get rid of acne easily and quickly. There are many treatments that are available for pimples to make them go away as soon as possible. Along with acne comes problems such as irritation, dryness and redness.

There is not one single cause of acne, but instead a variety of causes. Pimples occur when the sebaceous glands attached are stimulated. A pimple is basically a type of acne that results from blocked pores, which may occur due to dead skin cells and bacteria that get trapped in the pores of the skin. It can also occur due to excessive production of sebum oil. Sebum is a natural substance that protects the skin. This is associated with increased oil production is a change in the manner in which the skin cells mature, predisposing them to plug the follicular pore. The plugged hair follicle slowly enlarges and results in producing a bump. Gradually, the wall may rupture, allowing irritating substances and normal skin bacteria access into the deeper layers of the skin, ultimately producing inflammation. Inflammation that is deeper, results in a pimple.

Some other common causes of acne include stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, genetic susceptibility, inadequate water intake, dandruff, sweating, humidity, pollution, etc.

Ice

When you have a pimple that is inflamed, red and painful, the best home remedy that you can use at such times is ice. Do not ever try to squeeze or pop the pimple as this may only worsen the condition. Simply take a handful of ice cubes and apply them directly to the pimple to decrease the inflammation and reduce its size. You can also wrap an ice cube in a handkerchief and then place it on the affected area to not let the coldness of the eye get to you. Place it on the affected area for 3 to 4 minutes and repeat throughout the day to reduce swelling.

Toner

Another great way to get rid of pimples soon and to decrease the swelling is to use a toner. When you tone your skin, there are many gentle toners that you can choose from. Any astringent can disrupt the skin barrier and cause inflammation and this is where toners come into the picture. A home remedy when it comes to reducing the size of the pimple and decreasing redness.

Zinc

Zinc is another ingredient that can help in getting rid of the pimple quickly and effectively. Zinc doesn’t have any side effects and can be a great help when it comes to treating stubborn acne and painful and red pimples.

Green Tea

Another extremely great home remedy is applying green tea to the affected areas. Home remedy is applying green three on the affected areas. Green tea can help in decreasing the size of the pimples and can also help in reducing inflammation. Green tea has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties and also is rich in antioxidants. You can simply apply fresh green tea to your skin or use skin care products that contain green tea. You can also drink green tea to help in dealing with pimples.

Copaiba Oil

Copaiba oil is an antiseptic that is effective in dealing with acne and pimples. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and the gel of this oil can help in reducing pimples and treating them effectively and quickly. It also helps in reducing inflammation and redness of the pimples.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is another home remedy that is used for treating pimples for ages. Tea tree oil is antimicrobial and the skin helps with acne and pimples. You should always dilute the oil and not use a concentrated amount of it, to protect your skin.

Consult a dermatologist

If none of the home remedies seems to work then the best way to get rid of a pimple is to consult a dermatologist. If the pimple escalates to persistent cystic acne, then the best thing to do is to go to your doctor as soon as possible. The doctor may give you some oral medications and also give you antibiotic creams to help deal with breakouts.

