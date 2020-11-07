Here are some lesser known uses of the miracle product Rosewater

Rosewater is something that we all swear to, it is an all-rounder when it comes to beauty and skin and is indeed a magic potion, however, there are also some lesser-known uses of this magic water.

Rosewater is a magic potion, it has several benefits. Whether you have oily or dry skin, it is everyone’s go-to product and must be added to your beauty routine. It is a boon for women because of its numerous benefits and healing properties. But apart from using it in your skincare regime, there are tons of other uses of rosewater.

There is a huge list of things that can be cured by rosewater. The advantages of rose water range from skin hydration to bouncy, voluminous hair. However, it is not too well known that rosewater other than being a beauty boon, can also be used to improve your health and to cure various health issues. So, here are some lesser-known uses of this magic potion.

Sore Throat

Yes, rosewater can be used to cure sore throat and cough. It has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties which make it ideal to treat such conditions.

Cuts, Scars, Wounds

Rosewater has anti-bacterial properties and can be applied on cuts, wounds and scars to heal them and keep them clean and infection-free.

Menstrual Cramps

Put some rosewater in your drink and see the magic. Rosewater is believed to alleviate menstrual cramps and stomach aches.

Mouthwash

Rosewater can be used as a mouthwash to help keep your gums and teeth healthy and to improve oral hygiene.

Mental Health

It is said that inhaling rosewater vapours can reduce anxiety and can create a soothing and calming effect. It induces sleep and helps in decreasing stress and grief.

