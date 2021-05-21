Here is how yoga pranayama can help to win the fight against Covid

Yoga has proven to be beneficial for various health concerns. It is an ancient remedy to improve overall health and wellbeing, even with coronavirus. Grandmaster Akshar explains how Pranayam is an effective remedy to fight coronavirus.

Pranayama techniques or breathing exercises that are practised in the field of yoga can be very advantageous to us right now. Coronavirus is known to attack the respiratory system and impair the functioning of the lungs thus putting the patient's life at risk. Pranayama can benefit you by protecting you from coronavirus and also helping you to recover effectively if you have been affected by it.

When you practice pranayama breathing exercises and if done regularly over a period of time ensures that your body takes more oxygen. This increased intake of oxygen caused by the improved capacity of the lungs helps the body to heal in a faster way, says Grandmaster Akshar.

Khand Pranayama

Formation:

Sit in Dandasana, keep your back straight and breathe for some time.

Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice.

You can also choose to sit in Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana. The ideal posture is considered to be Poorna Padmasana.

Close your eyes.

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra).

As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts.

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice.

Duration: You may begin by practising this breathing technique for 1-2 minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Flush out the toxins

Your body can stay in its optimal health by being able to release toxins efficiently. Toxins that are not eliminated from the body can accumulate within your system harming your internal organs, weakening your immune system and making you more susceptible to diseases from the outside environment. Breathing techniques like Kapal Bhati forcefully expel harmful substances and accumulated toxins from within your system. Kapal Bhati focuses on exhalation rather than inhalation. This can keep the lungs cleansed and protect you from coronavirus.

Build your immunity

Physical postures in yoga known as asanas can help you to beat coronavirus. Based on scientific alignment these postures are easy to perform and can be done by practitioners of all ages and all backgrounds. Poses like Vajrasana, Chakrasana and Dhanurasana expand the capacity of the lungs to take in oxygen. This strengthens the respiratory tract and helps you to boost your immune system.

In this way, pranayama can build up your immune system helping you to become strong enough to resist any infections or diseases like coronavirus. Pranayama also has the ability to soothe your central nervous system which can then affect the number of stress hormones in your body. Practising yoga releases endorphins within the body to eliminate stress, anxiety and depression.

When the body is less stressed it becomes dominant enough to fight against diseases such as coronavirus. Additionally, ensure that you are consuming a healthy diet free from processed food and sticking to fresh home-cooked meals. Also, keep consuming hot water at frequent intervals and you can also include herbal drinks made of tulsi, pepper, ginger, and other wholesome ingredients from your kitchen.

