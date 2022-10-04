Here is a list of prebiotic foods that must include in your diet for a healthy gut

A gut comprises a plethora of microbes. Prebiotics are a type of dietary fibre that nourishes the gut-friendly bacteria in your stomach, thereby, sanctioning the bacteria in the belly to yield nutrients for the cells present in the colon and furthering the digestive system. disturbing the equilibrium of these microbes in the body can lead to various health ailments and gut issues. These nutrients can also develop metabolic health by getting absorbed into the bloodstream. A lot of people mostly depend on probiotic foods to nurture gut health but at the same time, it is extremely vital to incorporate prebiotics in your diet to augment the existing flora in your gut while providing a boost to your digestive system. Here we pen down a list of amazing prebiotic foods that should be a part of your diet. Green bananas

Bananas especially the green unripe ones boast of humble nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and fibre along with resistant starch that is known for its prebiotic effects and can do wonders on your gut flora while boosting your digestive health. Moreover, it also assists in decreasing the bloating and uneasiness if any. Add it to your smoothies or consume it raw.

Garlic Garlic is locked with an incredible nutritional profile and it is always in limelight because of its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and lipid-lowering properties. This superfood aid in enhancing the bifidobacteria that is available in the gut while decreasing the escalation of bad bacteria in the stomach and is therefore known as the perfect prebiotic to supple your gut health. Besides, it possesses a variety of essential nutrients like manganese, selenium, and B6 that adds up to a happy and healthy gut.

Oats Whole oats are filled with beta-glucan fibre and resistant starch, both of which make them an incredible prebiotic food. Consuming oats can assist in escalating the healthy bacteria in the gut, strengthen your heart health, and decrease bad cholesterol while curbing your appetite.