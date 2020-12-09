Here’s all you need to know about Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that severely restricts movement and can start with tremors in the limbs. Have a look at the causes, symptoms and early signs of this disease.

Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological disorder and occurs when the brain's nerve cells don't produce enough dopamine, a chemical that sends signals to an area of the brain that controls movement and coordination. The person suffering from this disease has little or no control over their movements and can limit mobility.

Men are more prone to this disease than women. While usually, this disease is common in older people, in rare instances, it can also happen to teenagers. There isn’t any particular reason as to why this disease occurs, but some possible causes of Parkinson’s include low dopamine levels, genetic factors, autoimmune factors and low norepinephrine levels.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include:

Tremors

Early signs of this disease include shaking in the fingers or hands and the inability of keeping your hands still while resting.

Speech problem

People suffering from Parkinson’s may have slurred speech or may speak softly and slowly. They may hesitate and may have to put in extra effort to complete a sentence.

Restricted movement

Parkinson’s disease affects movements. The person is unable to naturally swing their arms while walking or might face difficulty while smiling and simple tasks like getting out of a chair might take longer than usual.

Stooping or hunching

While walking, the person may unconsciously lean forward to maintain their balance or may have a hunch.

Fainting or lightheadedness

The patient might feel dizzy and lightheaded as the body is unable to maintain its balance and takes a longer time than usual to regulate blood pressure when one stands up or sits down.

Credits :Getty Images

