If it is your first time to try acupuncture, it may seem a bit terrifying. Most people grow up steeped in the traditions of Western medicine, which is why holistic healing seems a bit too much. However, acupuncture is a healing technique practised over two thousand years to help improve the quality of life and treat health issues such as allergies, depression and more. If you’re new to the practice, keep reading on as we’re sharing with you everything you need to know about this holistic healing technique.

Acupuncture is an ancient practice of inserting the end of a thin needle into your body to relieve your body from pain, reduce stress and provide other health benefits. There is little evidence on whether or not if it works. It is believed that acupuncture has endured the test of time and gained momentum over the years.

Here’s everything you need to know about acupuncture.

Health benefits of acupuncture

If performed by a professional and combined with other treatments, it is believed to provide many benefits, which includes:

- anxiety and depression

- allergies

- osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

- chronic pain in the neck, back, knees and head

- hypertension

- insomnia

- menstrual cramps

- migraines

- morning sickness

- sprains

- high and blood pressure

- reduces the risk of stroke

- facial pain

- dysentery

- dental pain

- gastric problems

- headache and migraine

What to expect?

An acupuncture session lasts about 60 to 90 minutes, which includes a session where you discuss your health problems and 30 minutes of the actual treatment with the needle. This doesn’t mean that you will have needles in your skin all that time - it may vary. The needles used for the treatment are very thin, which is why you might not feel any pain but a slight pressure.

While this is the normal procedure, it can be difficult to say how you would feel after the session. While some people feel content, others feel energized. Some people also feel relaxed and may even experience an improvement right away. For some, it might take several sessions to get relief.

