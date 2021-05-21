Here’s everything you need to know about Black Fungus and White Fungus infection

After black fungus, cases of white fungus are rising in recently recovered COVID-19 patients. Find out more about these two types of infections and the symptoms of the two.

The second wave of the COVID-19 virus has proved to be scarier and deadlier than the first wave. Amidst the rising cases of the virus, there is another infection known as Mucormycosis or black fungus that is affecting the recovered COVID-19 patients. This infection can lead to death and can cause skin damages.

Now with the rising cases of black fungus, the cases of white fungal infections are proving to be more dangerous and deadlier. Read on to know everything about white and black fungal infections.

What is white fungus?

White fungus infections can acutely affect the lungs and other body parts including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain and mouth. This type of fungus poses a threat to patients who have low immunity. Patients who are diabetic or who are on steroids are also vulnerable to catching this infection. The White Fungus also infects children and women and according to doctors, it is the main reason for Leucorrhoea.

What is black fungus?

Black fungal infection or Mucormycosis is an invasive infection that is caused by a class of moulds. People get infected by this infection by inhaling the fungal spores in the air and in the dust. These get lodged in the nasal passages and sinuses leading to the infection.

Why are COVID-19 patients more prone to white fungus infection?

Since COVID-19 patients are more prone to this infection due to most of them taking steroids, their immune system becomes weak. Also, those coronavirus patients who are on oxygen support are more prone to this infection as the white fungus is directly affecting the lungs of these patients. Many drugs used to fight COVID-19 suppress the body's immune system that would normally protect the individual from a fungal infection.

What are the symptoms of black fungus and white fungus?

The black fungus causes blackening or discolouration over the nose. It can also cause blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

The symptoms of white fungus are similar to that of COVID-19. This type of infection affects the lungs as well as other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

