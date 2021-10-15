Here’s everything you need to know about early stage depression among kids

Depression can affect people of any age including kids. Although all children are brought up differently, they may be exposed to different surroundings. There are chances that depression varies from child to child. It can hamper them physically and mentally. The changes in mood can dissuade them from performing their daily activities and hobbies.

What are the causes of depression and anxiety in children?

Anxiety and depression can happen due to several reasons. No single source of the issue is known. Some children are predisposed to depression due to genetic factors. They could have other family members who are depressed.

Some children are subjected to traumatic events. Some have experienced loss, trauma, or adversity. Some people have serious health problems. These things can cause sadness, grief, and, in some cases, depression.

Some of the causes are mentioned below.

Use of alcohol or drugs.

Family problems or something happening in the surrounding area.

Someone in the family having depression issues.

Physical illness.

Stressful happenings or events.

What are the symptoms of childhood depression?

Parents should be on the lookout for the following depression symptoms in their children:

School-related behavioral issues.

modifications in eating or sleeping habits.

Sadness or a sense of hopelessness.

A lack of enthusiasm for enjoyable activities.

Low energy levels or general exhaustion.

Changes in mood, such as irritability.

What are the symptoms of childhood anxiety?

Anxiety symptoms in children may include:

Concerns about their future.

Afraid of being separated from a parent.

Sweating and dizziness are physical symptoms of panic.

Refusal to attend a school or participate in social activities.

Concern that a parent or loved one might die.

How common are depression and anxiety?

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health disorders in children. One in 4 teenagers in India suffers from depression.

What Is the Treatment for Childhood Depression?

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is used to treat child depression (CBT). Therapists make children feel welcomed and supported. They have the kids talk about what they are thinking and feeling. They may employ stories, games, lessons, or workbooks. These tools can assist children in feeling at ease and getting the most out of CBT. A child's therapy should include their parent

whenever possible.

If a child has suffered a loss, trauma, or other traumatic events, the therapy will include techniques to help the child heal from these events as well.

How to keep the child from becoming depressed or anxious?

Depression can be caused by certain life events, or it can have a biological cause. You can't always control the stressors in your child's life as a parent. However, you can help your child's mental health by ensuring that they receive:

Exercise daily.

Secure and supportive environment.

Discuss depression with the child.

Spend time with them.

Be patient and kind.

plenty of rest.

Balanced meals.

When should you see a doctor?

If the signs and symptoms of depression persist, begin to interfere with your teen's life, or cause you to worry about suicide or your teen's safety, consult a doctor or a mental health professional to work with the children. A good place to start is with your teen's family doctor or paediatrician. Alternatively, your teen's school may be able to recommend someone.

Depression symptoms are unlikely to get better on their own and, if it remains untreated, may worsen, or lead to other issues. Even if no signs or symptoms are found, teenagers who are depressed may be at risk of suicide.

About the author: Dr Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals

