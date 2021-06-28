Here’s everything you need to know about hair transplantation

Hair transplantation is currently a new revolution that people are using to cover up their baldness. So, here’s what you should know about hair transplantation by Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon.

A large number of people have baldness, which means the absence of hair from the scalp. Those who are looking out for a solution to tackle baldness must go for hair transplantation. But people often get confused with this and have several doubts regarding hair transplantation. So, here’s a complete guide for you given by Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics.

Types of hair transplantation

Many people opt for hair transplantation to cover up the balding area, tackle female pattern hair loss, create a hairline, or for beard and eyebrow transplantation. There are two types of hair transplants, Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), also known as strip technique wherein a strip of graft is taken from the donor area. Another one is Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), where the hair follicles are extracted one by one and then transplanted in the patient. There is another type named QR 678 hair transplantation which has been currently revolutionary.

Benefits of hair transplantation

In hair transplantation, the grafts are taken from the donor area to the recipient area. While the extra step added in QR 678 hair transplantation is that the graft from the donor area and it is taken and dipped into QR 678 solution and put in the recipient area. Before implanting the graft, it is put into QR 678 solution. QR 678 injections are given to the patients based on their hair condition before and after the hair transplantation.

Remember!

QR 678 hair transplantation is the latest and most advanced version of hair transplantation. It is efficacious and guarantees better results when compared to a normal hair transplant.

