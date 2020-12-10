Here’s everything you need to know about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder occurs after a tragic or life-threatening event and can have a negative impact on the mental and emotional well being of the person.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health disorder that includes sleeplessness, nightmares and anxiety. It can occur after a tragedy or a terrifying event that made the person feel shocked or frightened. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can happen after the death of a loved one, accident, war, sexual assault, etc.

It can trigger emotions like depression, guilt, shock, fear and anger. It can severely affect the emotional and mental state of the person and can last for months. Here is a list of the symptoms, possible causes and line of treatment for PTSD.

Symptoms:

Recurring memories and nightmares of the traumatic and tragic event. They may have sudden flashbacks, unpleasant memories and mental distress.

They may avoid people and situations that remind them of the tragedy. People suffering from PTSD can easily get startled and always feel scared and uncertain about things.

Having negative thoughts and emotions like guilt, nervousness, anger, etc. and the inability to concentrate on things.

Causes:

Any traumatic event like sexual assault, war, death of a loved one or crime can cause PTSD.

Being a victim of a natural disaster or any form of abuse or attack may trigger PTSD symptoms.

Treatment:

PTSD is a mental illness and can be treated with psychotherapy and medication. The patient is taught to start afresh and think about positive things. At times, they may be told to think and visualise the traumatic event to overcome their fear.

They are taught coping and relaxation techniques to manage their anxiety and trauma. They are also taught breathing techniques and enhanced communication skills to overcome their negative emotions.

