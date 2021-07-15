HERE’s how to avoid UTI among children during the Monsoon

Due to intense moisture and humidity in the air during the monsoon, you can catch multiple diseases and infections. Here’s how parents can avoid Urinary Tract Infection in kids during monsoon with expert advice from Dr Sameer S Rao.

breeze. It brings a lot of infections, mosquitoes, fungal infections along with it. Children need to be protected against these infections before these infections can turn dangerous very fast. The sudden change in weather from hot and dry to humid can reduce the immunity of children.

One of the infections that children catch during this monsoon season is urinary tract infection. This is common because of the moisture present in the air and if privates are not looked after one can get a urinary tract infection. It has been known that children pass urine much more frequently than adults as they have a smaller bladder. A urinary tract infection can very quickly become a kidney problem if not caught early and treated.

Some symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI):

Blood in the urine.

Smelly urine.

A burning feeling while urinating.

Very dark or cloudy urine.

Notice increases in the frequency of urinating.

A urinary tract infection that has not been treated and has spread to the kidney can have these symptoms:

Nausea and vomiting throughout the day.

Pain in the lumbar.

Fever.

Children might get a urinary tract infection if they have not sanitized their privates properly after visiting the washroom. The unidentified or undiagnosed urinary tract infection can very quickly spread to the kidneys. There are two types of urinary tract infections which are- cystitis and pyelonephritis. It is called cystitis when it impacts the bladder of the child, and it is called pyelonephritis when the infection impacts the kidneys of the child. These infections can easily be treated with a dose of anti-biotics prescribes by your child’s general practitioner. Never self-diagnose your child as it can lead to other complications. Parents must look after it that the child has his or her medication timely and completes an anti-biotic dose. Do not overdo or be overbearing with anti-biotics. If not diagnosed and treated timely the urinary tract infection can become very dangerous very quickly and can impact your child’s kidneys and lead to a point where the kidneys stop working.

How to prevent urinary tract infection:

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water. You should see to it that your child drinks at the very least 7 to 8 glasses of water. It makes the urine dilute. Any other kinds of liquids like juices will also work.

Always sanitize your privates and wipe from the front to the back to avoid any kind of contamination from the anal area to your vaginal area.

Make sure that your child does not wear tight clothes when they sleep. Make sure that their undergarments are regularly washed and dried in some amount of sunlight. (Direct sunlight may help kill bacteria).

It has also been seen that constipation can also trigger a urinary tract infection, as waste in the rectum can keep the bladder from emptying hence it is highly recommended to have a healthy schedule and get checked if your child does complain of constipation.

Never hold the urine if you have the urge to pass urine.

Good hygiene must be maintained, and parents must see to it that they make their child wash his or her hands regularly at short intervals of time.

Ensure that the toilet seats are sanitized before use and toilet hygiene is maintained.

Encourage your kid to pass urine at regular intervals, reminding them not to hold urine especially when they are engrossed in playing or other activities.

If your child complains of pain in the pelvic area or complains of a burning kind of sensation, do not ignore it, and immediately get him or she checked with your general practitioner so that they can diagnose it correctly and treat it as soon as possible.

About the author: Dr Sameer S Rao, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.

Also Read: Does hand hygiene reduce infections? Here’s what an expert has to say

Share your comment ×