Here’s how Ayurveda can help you in maintaining your oral health

Check out these 5 herbal-based oral care techniques that you should follow for healthy gum and teeth.

The state of our mouth reflects our overall health. It is said that your oral health is the mirror of the internal body. Because the mouth is connected to the body's numerous organs by a network of veins, maintaining regular dental hygiene is critical for good health. On a daily basis, the majority of people are intentionally or unintentionally doing things that harm their teeth and gums. As a result, plaque, tooth decay, bleeding gums, bad breath, cavities, and tooth sensitivity are all frequent concerns today.

There are a variety of treatments, medicines, and cures available to maintain oral health and overall well-being, but Ayurveda knows effective ways of caring for your teeth, gums, and oral cavity and keeping them healthy. You can utilise a variety of Ayurvedic techniques to keep your mouth healthy.

Here are 5 Ayurvedic oral hygiene tips:

1. Oil Pulling

Oil Pulling is an ancient ayurvedic practice to maintain good dental health. It aids in the treatment of mouth ulcers. Microbes are removed from the gums and teeth with this technique. It also works the mouth muscles, strengthening and toning them. Take a spoon full of oil, keep it in your mouth, let it melt down, swish back and forth for almost 15-20 mins and spit it. After that, gargle your mouth with warm saltwater.

2. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, which is why it is so effective in treating periodontitis. Once inside the mouth, it will begin to target bacteria and kill them one by one. It should be used on a daily basis for the best results. Using a toothbrush, apply toothpaste, then 3-4 drops of tea tree oil, and brush as usual.

3. Chew on liquorice root

The dried root of the liquorice plant contains compounds that help prevent and treat tooth decay and gum disease. Bacteria associated with periodontitis, an inflammatory disease that can destroy the bones, gums, and tissue that maintains teeth, have been shown to be inhibited by liquorice root.

4. Herbal Mouth Rinse

Using a natural mouthwash can make your mouth feel cleaner and fresher than ever. It's a long-term treatment for bad breath. It has all of the components needed to prevent gum disease. It is alcohol-free, which aids in the maintenance of healthy saliva in the mouth, which is beneficial to the digestive process. Herbal mouthwash is made up of essential oils and natural herbs that clean the inner surfaces of the mouth for long enough and destroy germs.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera helps you to remove tooth decay, plaque and it also heals the cavity. It also helps you to cure cold sore. Take aloe vera gel, mix it with baking soda and a pinch of turmeric powder. Directly rub the paste or ointment on teeth and gums. This will help your teeth to clean plaque and make your teeth and gums stronger.

About the author: Dr Pratap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda, is an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurvedacharya

