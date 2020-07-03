Here’s how blue light of your phone and laptop damages your health

The constant use of smartphones and laptop can lead to health problems. The blue light emitting from the screen can cause some serious eye damage. Read to know more.

From televisions to smartphones, most of us are glued to the screen for long periods. With high-speed internet, social media, and so much to explore, we are often scrolling through the phone to find something or the other. Moreover, almost every job requires you to sit in front of the laptop for long hours. Regardless of how and why you use these devices, it can weaken the eyesight and affect your overall health.

All of these devices emit blue light which has the potential to damage your eyes. According to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Toledo, the blue light emitted from technology can lead to macular degeneration, one of the leading causes of vision loss in the United States. Macular degeneration is an eye disease that happens when the small central portion of the retina wears down.

Here is how the blue light of your laptops and smartphones damages your health.

What is blue light?

Sunlight is made up of different colours when combined becomes the white light we see. Each of these has a different wavelength and less energy. Blue rays have shorter wavelengths and more energy. Laptop, smartphone and other such devices emit this light that affects the vision and could prematurely age the eyes. Several studies have shown that exposure to blue light could lead to digital eye strain and retina damage.

Though scientists at the University of Toledo found that blue light can damage retinal cells, but they did not find that how long is too long for it to damage the eyes.

How does it affect your health?

Our eyes are not good at blocking blue light, so the blue light emitting from these devices passes through the cornea and lens, and reaches the retina. Continuous exposure damages the retinal cells and causes vision problems.

