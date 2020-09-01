Here’s how can you eat carbs and still lose weight

There’s a common saying that to lose weight, we have to cut down the intake of carbs. But this is quite misleading because you can and should eat carbs that will aid in weight loss as well.

If we try to have a look at the to-do list for weight loss, there are endless things to maintain. And one of the most important of all is cutting out the intake of carbs. But, unfortunately, this is one of the biggest misconceptions amongst people, according to some nutritionists.

Scientifically, we have to understand the differences between refined and complex carbs. Our brain can efficiently process glucose to produce energy. And the starch, found in carbs, can actually help us eat less, burn more calories, feel energised, lower stress and cholesterol level. So, basically, we can eat carbs and still lose weight. Here’s how.

Tips to eat carbs for losing weight:

1.We can eat carbs, but that doesn’t mean there is no rule for it. We just have to make it healthier. For example, instead of indulging in potato chips, roast some potato wedges with olive oil and have them.

2. A ketogenic diet is all about lowering your carbs intake and increasing the consumption of fats. Though it’s highly beneficial for people with diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome, keto is not the only way to reduce your carb intake. In the keto diet, you’re having 50 grams of carbs per day. But generally, you can have 100-150 grams of carbs per day that consists of fruits and a small amount of starchy foods like potatoes.

3.Even low-carb diet can also increase your body weight. While you are on a low-carb diet, you tend to have the foods that are high in fat and calories; they cause weight gain. So, you can also have cheese, nuts, cream, etc. but with portion control. No matter, which diet plan you follow, portion control is a must.

4.Another reason for having carbs is that it contains fibre in it, which is highly beneficial for our gut health. And fibre is also connected to weight loss and management. So, include mix veggies and whole grains in your diet to increase fibre consumption.

5.Apart from all of these mentioned above, consumption of carbs makes you happy because it plays an important role in releasing serotonin, a happy hormone.

6. Cutting out carb intake entirely is quite unsustainable as well. Rather, people should focus more on portion control for whatever they eat. A balanced diet with the right proportions of protein, carbohydrate, fats and fibre is key for weight loss.

DISCLAIMER: It’s highly recommended to consult your doctor or dietitian before making any changes in your diet plan.

