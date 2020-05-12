Here’s how to choose the BEST MATTRESS for back pain

Did you know that sleeping on the wrong mattress can cause severe back pain? A mattress plays an important role in helping you get a good night’s sleep. A mattress that is too firm, not supportive enough or just uncomfortable can prevent you from getting the quality sleep you need and can lead to back issues. Choosing the right mattress is essential to manage lower back pain.

Back pain is one of the most common reasons why people start to lose mobility in middle age. It can keep you from engaging in physical activities and also make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight. So, managing back pain is crucial for staying on the path of an active and healthy life. But with so many options out there, how do you determine which one is the right one?

Read below to find out how to choose the best mattress for back pain.

1. Someone suffering from back pain should avoid buying a mattress that is too hard. Instead, go for a firm mattress with a soft pillow top for support and a balance of cushioning.

2. A good mattress should provide support to the natural alignment of the spine. This will prevent muscle soreness that some people with back problems suffer from in the morning.

3. Alongside sufficient back support, the firmness of the mattress is also important. A mattress that is too firm can cause aches and pains on pressure points. A medium-firm mattress might be more comfortable to provide support to the shoulder and hips.

4. A soft mattress can also be problematic. A soft mattress may help the joints by conforming to the natural curves of your body, but it can also make your joints twist and become painful at night.

5. If you’ve been using the same mattress for a long time and it starts to sag visibly in the middle, it’s time to get a new one.

6. You can buy an orthopedic mattress that provides optimum support for your pressure points and make you sleep comfortably overnight.