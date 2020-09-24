Here’s how eggs can help you in shedding extra pounds

Eggs are a potential source of protein that gives you satiety feeling, enhances metabolism and brain development. Here’s why this food is really essential for weight loss.

When you are on your strict weight loss program, you have to stop the intake of several food items to stay healthy. So, you cannot have butter toast, fried potatoes, sausage, bacon, etc. But one thing is always recommended for your weight loss diet and that’s extremely healthy as well, i.e. eggs.

Eggs are highly healthy and beneficial for weight loss program. They are rich in protein and make a great item to add in the breakfast menu. So, here’s how eggs can help you in weight loss.

The relation between eggs and weight loss:

1.Egg yolks have choline that is a potential nutrient for our body. It enhances our metabolism, brain development and nerve function. When metabolism is boosted, it helps in losing weight quickly.

2.Egg yolks are a potential source of Vitamin D, which is extremely important for bone health, immunity power and overall health. Along with that, it’s also a great fat buster that’s essential for weight loss.

3.Eggs can help you in maintaining a high protein diet, ketogenic diet. It is rich in protein which enhances metabolism and energy levels and satiates your hunger for a long time. These all are essential for weight loss.

4.One egg has 5 grams of fat which is less than 10 percent of the total fat needs for our body. And having a high-fat Mediterranean diet is helpful to reduce body weight. And according to doctors, fat is not at all unhealthy for us.

5.The foods which are good for weight loss can also be helpful for brain functions. Choline and lutein found in eggs are essential to enhance brain development. They can provide you with optimal cognition. And researchers say that there could be a potential link between healthy brain function and healthy body weight.

6.Eggs have iodine and selenium that are crucial to synthesise thyroid hormones. And thyroid is key for weight management and a good metabolism.

7.Choline in eggs enhances memory, mood and other brain functions. And studies have shown that mood disorders are connected to unhealthy weight and metabolism.

8.Eggs have protein that is essential to repair and rebuild muscles post workout. And without the right amount of protein, your muscles might get damaged.

Also Read: Want to stay healthy at home but don't know? Guinness Book of World Records holder Shajan Samuel tells you how

Share your comment ×