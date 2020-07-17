Here’s how to overcome feelings of low self worth

Low self-worth is seeing yourself as inadequate and unacceptable. Read on to know how you can overcome these feelings and regain self-confidence.

Can’t seem to shake the feeling that your life sucks? Well, everyone grapples with self-doubt once in a while, which is normal. Sure, it can be useful sometimes as it might help see your limitations. But when you let that self-doubt derail you from what you have accomplished or what you dream of accomplishing, it becomes problematic.

Self-doubt is the constant and persuasive voice that holds you back from reaching your full potential. It makes starting or finishing things so difficult that you give up halfway through the job. If left unchecked, it can be outright dangerous. The doubt can drive you to be over cautious and keep you from taking actions required to achieve the goals you set for yourself. So how do you let go these feelings of self-doubt? What is it that can help you move forward once again?

Here is what you can do to overcome the feelings of low self worth.

Stop making excuses

Self-doubt might make you question everything you do. It will fuel the fear that drives you away from your goals, so you might end up making excuses for why an opportunity isn’t good enough for you. When you stop listening to your chattering brain and making excuses, that’s when you start believing in yourself once again.

Raise your self-awareness

It is crucial to be self-aware if you want to let go of these negative feelings. When you become aware of all the negativity pulling you down, it becomes easier to overcome these thoughts. Keep reminding yourself that what you think are just thoughts and not facts.

Focus on the positives

Positive affirmations are key. Do not believe everything you hear about yourself, especially the things that affect you negatively. You must understand that you are the only one who can change your story. This is what your self-perception depends upon.

Acceptance is key

Accepting for who you are is key to changing your negative self-perception. Don't compare yourself with someone else or ask for validation as it only leads to negative talk, which leads to anxiety and stress. The best way to go about things is to compare yourself to yourself. Be a better version of yourself, which might help you succeed and grow as a human being.

Helping someone might help you

Divert your focus to helping someone less fortunate. Helping someone might make you value your life and recognize your worth. Not only will it make you less focused on your own issues, but it will allow you to give value to yourself and someone else as well.

Channel your strengths

Everyone is different, and you don’t have to be good at everything. Believe in strengths and accept your weaknesses. Recognize your strengths and the feelings of confidence they engender. It will help you create a more realistic perspective of yourself. Sometimes it is difficult to recognize them on your own, so ask a loved one to point them out to you.

Exercise

Exercise can improve your physical and emotional well-being. Several studies have linked exercising and mental health. It is a step towards self-care, which is crucial if you want to overcome the feelings of low self-worth.

Talk to someone

When you keep your thoughts to yourself, they multiply, exaggerate and make you have unreasonable expectations. Self-doubt can jeopardize your present and future. So, if you are unable to let go of these feelings of self-doubt, talk to someone you trust. Talking to someone about it will not only make you feel better, but it might help you change your perspective.

Learn from your mistakes

Humans are prone to mistakes. So, just because you failed doesn’t mean you are a failure. See a setback as temporary and try to determine what is it that you can learn from it. Take into account your mistakes and move forward once again in a way that helps you move towards your goals.

