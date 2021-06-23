Here’s how plant based diet helps you to stay safe from Coronavirus according to Nutritionist Aakriti Arora

Plant based diet is rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. But it can also help you stay safe from getting affected by the deadly COVID 19 virus. Here’s how does that happen according to Nutritionist Aakriti Arora.

Plant Based diet is often regarded as the healthiest approach towards eating, as it promotes a robust metabolism and immune system. In this diet, one has to forgo all the animal-based products from their plate, which includes dairy and meat. According to experts having plant-based diet can help us stay safe from getting affected from the deadly COVID 19 virus. Because the consumption of plant-based diet, increases our metabolism and resistance power. So, Nutritionist Aakriti Arora sheds light on the importance of having plant-based diet amid this covid 19 scenario.

How plant based diet improves metabolism?

Some studies suggest that people on a whole food plant-based diet have a better metabolism, and higher Basal Metabolic Rate, which simply means vegans burn more calories while at rest.

This diet improves one metabolism and helps the person to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable manner. The science behind it is simple, plant-based foods have a lower glycemic index, which means they are digested slowly by the body, and the fruits and vegetables are filled with fibre and antioxidants which prolongs the feeling of fullness, thus improving the metabolic rate.

How plant based diet enhances immunity?

The immune system is our defence to various bacteria, viruses and illnesses exposed to our body. When left on its own, our immune system does a great job in fighting the aforementioned invaders, but certain types of foods loaded with sodium, sugar and trans-fat along with poor lifestyle can undermine its efficacy.

Reports show that around 70-80 percent efficiency of our immune system depends upon our gut health. Eating whole plant-based foods, a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds helps to create a friendly atmosphere in your gut, thus, boosting your immunity.

Compared to Non-Vegetarians, people who are Vegetarian or Vegan, consume more fruits and vegetables in a day. This type of diet is rich in many vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals and antioxidants which in turn helps to promote our immune function.

Although many studies found that vegetarian and vegan people are deficient in Zinc and Omega 3 fatty acids. To boost one’s health, people should make sure that they are eating plenty of foods rich in zinc like beans, chickpeas and nuts, and are including sources of omega-3 fats in their diet like chia seeds, walnuts and flax seeds daily.

Since vitamin B12 is only available in animal-based foods, plant-based eaters should consult their physician and take a Vit B12 supplement regularly.

