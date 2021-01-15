Here’s how yoga is impactful to relieve stress and anxiety explains expert Grand Master Akshar

Anxiety and stress are the most common issues in our life that are caused due to several unpleasant situations. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about how yoga is helpful to reduce stress and anxiety.

Stress is a common problem for almost all of us. Whether due to professional reasons, family affairs, relationships, money or love, we all have experienced stress at some point or the other. Chronic stress and anxiety can lead to various ailments of the mind such as depression, suicidal thoughts, or self-destructive behaviour, etc. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about how yoga is helpful to tackle anxiety.

Relation between yoga and anxiety:

Effect of Stress/Anxiety

During a situation that causes stress to us, the body in a bid to survive releases a hormone called cortisol into the system. At this moment, we can choose one of three responses flight, fight or freeze. The body in order to respond to this harmful or stressful situation diverts blood to muscles and shuts down functions such as digestion.

Yoga and its impact

The practice of yoga and spirituality includes various methods and techniques that can help you to eliminate stress and anxiety. Postures known as asanas, pranayama and meditation practices equip you with the ability to tide over any situations that cause you anxiety. Yoga activates the vagus nerve and calms down the nervous system which immediately brings relaxation. With these practices, you can avoid stress and maintain a tranquil mind free from anxiety.

Tadasana

Formation of the posture:

Stand with your feet together.

Keep your back straight.

Bring your palms together and interlock them.

Inhale and stretch your arms, palms facing outward.

Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders.

Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Formation of the Posture:

Stand on your mat.

Slowly bring your knees down to kneel on your mat.

Your pelvis should be on your heels keeping them slightly apart from each other.

Toes turned outward.

Place your palms on your knees.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Dhanurasana

Lie down on your stomach.

Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms firmly.

Lift your legs and arms as high as you can.

Look up and hold the posture.

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture:

Lie down on your back.

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head.

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch.

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

NOTE!

Yoga builds the quality of mindfulness which is an essential factor to remain calm. Mindfulness is the habit of staying grounded and connected to the present moment. This ensures that you are better prepared to respond to a situation in a measured manner than reacting in an impulsive way. Also Read: Try these YOGA asanas at home to rebuild confidence and inner strength in 2021

