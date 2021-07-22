Here’s how you can get glowing skin this festival season

Given that we have spent almost the last one year largely at home, this year the festivals are bound to be very special when we won’t have to rely on video calls to wish each other.

Therefore there is no reason not to pay some special attention to the skin to get it festive-ready. After weeks of staying at home, there is every reason to look our best when heading to celebrations. Let’s look at some simple skincare habits to adapt to have glowing skin even with back-to-back celebrations.

1. Perfect the CTM routine: CTM means Cleansing –Toning- Moisturising. Understand your skin type or talk to your skin specialist and select the skin and weather suitable cleanser toner and moisturiser. Add sunscreen to this routine for the daytime and for night time add face oils for helping the skin heal. Stay away from hot water for washing and bathing.

2. Befriend the water: Simple plain drinking water can do wonders for the skin. Water keeps the skin hydrated from the inside and flushes the toxins out from the body. Drink a glass of warm water in the morning and one before going to bed. Keep a glass water bottle handy and keep sipping all through the day.

​

3. Give a treat to the skin: Treat your skin to exfoliation twice a week and a face mask every 10 days. Be gentle with exfoliation and make sure you apply a serum and moisturiser afterwards. Choose a facemask that solves your skin concern.

4. Sleep: Go to bed and sleep for a minimum of 7 hours at a stretch. Sleep gives the skin the time to repair and rejuvenate. Sleep without the gadgets on and make the sleeping space your heaven. Use silk pillow covers and keep the AC temperature that suits you.

5. Eat well: Sweets and the namkeen, taste the same when made in low oil or baked. Use a limited amount of sugar and salt. Snack on vegetables and fruits such as carrots, peppers, sweet potatoes, spinach, oranges, etc. They are rich in beta carotene and vitamin E that keeps the skin glowing and healthy. Put out some hazelnuts, almonds, quinoa snacks, roasted peanuts, etc. as snacks for the guests.

As you clean the house and cook up the delicacies, you can pamper the skin and get it glowing naturally by using some simple home remedies:

1. Coffee and lemon: From your morning coffee, set some coffee powder aside for the skin. Add a few drops of lemon juice to coffee powder and lightly scrub the skin. Lemon acts as an astringent and reduces the appearance of pores and coffee is rich in Vitamin B3 which brightens the skin.

2. Rosy glow mask: Take some fresh rose petals and grind them in a paste (or you can use pure rose water). Mix it up with some milk and besan to make a face mask. Apply on damp skin and let it dry. Wash normally. Rose hydrates the skin, besan exfoliates, and milk cleanses thereby giving a natural glow to the skin.

3. Turmeric and salt instant mask: Make a thick mixture of turmeric, salt, honey and your favourite facial oil. Lightly scrub your face and neck with this mix and let the pack sit for about 12 minutes. Wash with normal water. Salt helps in exfoliating, honey hydrates, and soothes and turmeric reduces pigmentation marks and brightens the skin.

4. Healthy glow hibiscus mask: this mask will help take care of many skin issues. All you need to do is mix some crushed hibiscus leaves, add 1 teaspoon of fresh aloe vera and ½ teaspoon of Multani Mitti. Spread on the face and neck and leave for about 15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm water. Hibiscus is loaded with vitamin C and Multani Mitti helps cleanse and soothe the skin. The result is a healthy glow that lasts all day long.

​

Pro tip: Whenever you use a face mask make sure you apply it o your face as well as the front and back of the neck. This will help in avoiding uneven skin tones or uneven exfoliation.

Glowing skin is simple to achieve, just be consistent with skincare.

About the author: Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics

