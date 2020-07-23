  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Here’s how you can identify viral rashes in babies

Worried about the little bumps on your baby’s body? It might be viral rashes. Read on to know more.
1882 reads Mumbai
parenting,Health & Fitness,Viral Rahses,Baby ConditionsHere’s how you can identify viral rashes in babies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashes are one of the most common skin conditions in babies and adults alike. While it is easy for adults to recognise the signs, it can be difficult to identify the symptoms in babies. If you think your child has developed a rash, get it diagnosed as soon as possible to check if your kid needs treatment for it or not. 

There are numerous different skin conditions that can lead to health problems. From allergies to certain diseases, there could be various reasons why your kid might be affected by rashes. In order to identify if it is viral rash or not, you need to know the types of viral rashes in babies and the symptoms that can help you identify the problem. 

Here's how to identify viral rashes in babies. 

What is a viral rash? 

A viral rash is any rash caused by an infection with a virus. It can itch, burn and even hurt. The appearance of viral rashes depends on the kind of condition that has affected your baby. Similarly, the duration may also vary. 

Types of viral rashes 

Roseola

This is a common virus referred to as the sixth disease. It is caused by human herpesvirus 6. Symptoms may include high fever, congestion, cough, rose-coloured rash made up of small dots. It starts from the stomach and may spread to the whole body. 

Chickenpox 

It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Since there is a vaccine available, kids hardly get affected by chickenpox. Symptoms of chickenpox are fever, sore throat and blistery, itchy rash. 

Measles 

Measles is a common viral rash caused by a respiratory virus. Runny nose, high fever, cough, red, watery eyes and flat are the initial symptoms of this type of viral rash. Red coloured spots along the hairline occur after five days of the initial symptoms. 

Hand, foot and mouth disease 

Caused by a coxsackievirus, this viral infection affects kids who are 5 or younger. Early symptoms are similar to other infections. Flat, red spots on the palms of hands, soles of the feet, elbows, knees or private parts is common. 

Rubella 

It is a contagious viral infection known by its typical red rash. It is also known as German measles or three-day measles. Symptoms of rubella include low fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, headache, red or pinkish-dotted itchy rash. It is not a common rash, but it can cause problems if left unattended. 

Credits :healthline, webmd, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement