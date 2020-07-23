Here’s how you can identify viral rashes in babies

Worried about the little bumps on your baby’s body? It might be viral rashes. Read on to know more.

Rashes are one of the most common skin conditions in babies and adults alike. While it is easy for adults to recognise the signs, it can be difficult to identify the symptoms in babies. If you think your child has developed a rash, get it diagnosed as soon as possible to check if your kid needs treatment for it or not.

There are numerous different skin conditions that can lead to health problems. From allergies to certain diseases, there could be various reasons why your kid might be affected by rashes. In order to identify if it is viral rash or not, you need to know the types of viral rashes in babies and the symptoms that can help you identify the problem.

Here's how to identify viral rashes in babies.

What is a viral rash?

A viral rash is any rash caused by an infection with a virus. It can itch, burn and even hurt. The appearance of viral rashes depends on the kind of condition that has affected your baby. Similarly, the duration may also vary.

Types of viral rashes

Roseola

This is a common virus referred to as the sixth disease. It is caused by human herpesvirus 6. Symptoms may include high fever, congestion, cough, rose-coloured rash made up of small dots. It starts from the stomach and may spread to the whole body.

Chickenpox

It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Since there is a vaccine available, kids hardly get affected by chickenpox. Symptoms of chickenpox are fever, sore throat and blistery, itchy rash.

Measles

Measles is a common viral rash caused by a respiratory virus. Runny nose, high fever, cough, red, watery eyes and flat are the initial symptoms of this type of viral rash. Red coloured spots along the hairline occur after five days of the initial symptoms.

Hand, foot and mouth disease

Caused by a coxsackievirus, this viral infection affects kids who are 5 or younger. Early symptoms are similar to other infections. Flat, red spots on the palms of hands, soles of the feet, elbows, knees or private parts is common.

Rubella

It is a contagious viral infection known by its typical red rash. It is also known as German measles or three-day measles. Symptoms of rubella include low fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, headache, red or pinkish-dotted itchy rash. It is not a common rash, but it can cause problems if left unattended.

