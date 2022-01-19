Here’s how you can naturally increase your hemoglobin levels at home

Deficiency of various elements tend to have a significant impact on human health. Low haemoglobin count is a common problem faced by millions of people across the globe, and most of them are not even aware of it. So, we have Tanvee Tutlani, Celebrity Nutritionist and Dietitian here to offer her insights on the subject. Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein found in red blood cells, responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body and maintain optimal metabolic functioning.

Severely low levels of haemoglobin can result into a condition known as anaemia, which is caused by iron-deficiency in the body. In most cases, low haemoglobin levels can be treated with simple lifestyle changes. Here are some ways you can increase haemoglobin levels in the body naturally at home.

Take good care of your diet

People with haemoglobin deficiency should consume foods rich in iron, vitamin C, and folic acid. Iron is an important mineral for the production of haemoglobin in the body. Some of the iron rich foods include green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, whole egg, chicken, seafood, dates, almonds, beans, whole grains, yoghurt, and seeds. Adequate levels of Vitamin C ensures the optimal absorption of iron in the body. Oranges, lemon, broccoli, grapefruit, tomatoes, papaya, and colored fruits are highly rich in Vitamin C.

Folic acid, a B vitamin complex, is required for the synthesis of heme, the pigmented portion of the hemoglobin. Deficiency of folic acid impairs the maturation of young red blood cells, and results in low haemoglobin levels. Thus, make sure to incorporate foods loaded with folic acid such as spinach, rice, peanuts, kidney beans, avocados, lettuce, etc.

Consume iron-rich herbal teas

Some herbal tea consist of potent ingredients that are a rich source of non-heme iron, a type found in plants. Dandelion, nettles, red raspberry leaf, and yellow dock are enriched with the goodness of iron and other nutrients like Vitamin A, C,K, calcium and potassium. Sufficient daily intake of these herbal teas would not only help calm your nerves but also boost the red blood cell production, leading to a good health.

Perform HIIT exercises

Engaging in high intensity exercises not only makes your body toned, but also improves blood circulation, which enables better absorption of nutrients and optimal body functioning. People with low levels of haemoglobin must engage in some form of physical activity of their choice and thus maintain healthy immune system.

Drink water in copper vessels

Drinking water stored in copper vessels for prolonged periods restores body with essential nutrients and boost iron levels. It is one of the ancient ayurveda practices known to have many positive impacts on our overall health, from boosting digestive health to boosting metabolism. Store water in a copper bottle or jug overnight and consume it first thing in the morning for excellent results.

Avoid iron blocking foods

Some types of foods can actually decrease or even block the absorption of iron. Avoid consuming too much dairy like milk and cheese, drinking too much caffeine in the form of tea, soda, coffee, or alcohol, and minimize the intake of gluten based products to maintain adequate levels of haemoglobin.

