Here’s the importance of proper makeup removal and cleansing

Do you often skip removing your makeup after a long and tiring day? Read on to know why you should always remove your makeup before going to bed and the best products to use.

Have you ever come back home just too tired to take the day’s makeup off and just slept off with it?

Chances are if you are not removing your makeup, you’re not taking care of your skin properly at night! So this is one habit you need to change. We have a list of reasons to motivate you:

1. An entire day’s worth of dirt and pollution sitting on your skin along with your makeup can break out your skin and cause acne.

2. Not cleansing your face and removing makeup every night can also break down your skin’s natural barrier and cause premature ageing.

3. Think about all the products you apply to your skin every single day and you would know it is only right that you allow your skin to breathe, repair and regenerate in the night.

4. From eliminating dead skin to stimulating skin’s microcirculation, your skin deserves all the love and attention it can get.

As you can see, there are plenty of good reasons to add this one single step to your skincare regime! By cleansing your face well with a good makeup remover, you will discover the joy of fresh, toned, supple and moisturised skin the morning after.

Now, if you are removing your makeup, are you removing all of it? Watch out for the edges of your lids which can have product build-up and cause irritation. Avoid vigorously rubbing your eye area since it is one of the most sensitive parts of your face and needs to be dealt with delicately. Don’t rub or tug too hard or you will not just irritate your skin but also cause wrinkles in the long run. Also remember, just using a plain jane face cleanser is not going to work to remove your makeup. In fact, it may not get rid of the stubborn makeup entirely.

Make sure you are not committing these mistakes while removing your makeup and cleansing your skin. Using an effective and gentle makeup remover can be a game-changer for this skincare ritual. But there are so many products out there and it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. Deciding which makeup remover works best for you is key to having great skin. Here are some options that we suggest for you –

Cleansing oil

Featuring an oil base, these makeup removers are perfect to dissolve stubborn makeup, impurities and excess oil with maintaining the skin’s natural moisture balance.

Cleansing liquid makeup remover

The cleansing liquids are great for effortlessly removing even waterproof makeup with nourishing and hydrating skin. The serum-like texture helps soothe the skin and hydrates it well without leaving any greasy or sticky residue after use.

Makeup remover wipes

For a super quick and convenient way to remove your makeup, you can always use makeup remover wipes. We highly recommend cotton facial sheets because they release the liquid that dissolves and takes out the makeup while being gentle on the skin.

Foam wash makeup remover

Want to cut down the double cleansing step with just one wash. Then choose a makeup remover foam wash that gently lifts away from all makeup and leftover residue with just a couple of pumps and helps you say goodbye to the tightness.

So there you have it! Makeup removal is an integral part of any good skincare regime and we hope you make it yours too.

About the author: Mr TAKUYA WADA is the Spokesperson of Bioré India, Kao Co, Health & Beauty Care department Asia Business.

