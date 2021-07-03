Here’s what you should know about dental abnormalities caused by your tongue

Due to poor tongue hygiene, there might be causing different dental issues and they can give us real trouble. So, here are some of the dental abnormalities caused by tongue that we should know about.

Our tongue may appear to be a minuscule part of our body but it is often hailed as one of the strongest groups of muscles sharing a close connection with our enamels. It is crucial to prioritise the wellbeing of our tongue while upholding our dental hygiene routine. This is because any associated problem can have a direct impact on our dental health, paving the way for dental abnormalities. Tongue complications encompass a range of symptoms, from pain, sores, lumps to alterations in colour and texture, that can have many diverse causes. Hence, it is important to comprehend what you can do to make the most of your enamel health to avert these problems from arising. A healthy tongue appears pink and is covered with tiny nodules or papillae, any abnormality from your tongue's normal appearance may be a cause for worry directly to your dental well-being.

Below mentioned is a list of enamel defects shared by Dr. Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental that are caused due to an unhealthy tongue:

Oral thrush

A tongue that appears white in colour or has white spots on it, could be a sign of oral thrush. This is a kind of yeast infection that develops inside the mouth. Also known as oral candidiasis, this condition often causes white or yellowish bumps to develop on the inner cheeks and tongue.

It is completely normal for a minor amount of C. albican fungus to live in your mouth, without producing any harm. When your immune system is functioning appropriately, the beneficial bacteria present in the body facilitate in keeping C. albicans under control. But in case your immune system is compromised or the equilibrium of microorganisms in your body is disturbed, the fungus will grow out of control. The infection is normally mild, rarely causing grave problems, and usually goes away with treatment. But in people with destabilized immune systems, it can spread to other body parts causing possibly serious complications. Appearing as white patches, this is most commonly witnessed in infants, the seniors, particularly denture wearers, or in diabetics. Some of the symptoms are loss of taste, burning soreness, and cracked skin at the corners of your mouth to name a few.

Leukoplakia

This is a condition in which the cells present in the mouth grow unreasonably, which leads to white patches on the tongue and inside the mouth. This dental abnormality typically occurs when the tongue has been irritated. Leukoplakia can be a sign of cancer, but it is not innately hazardous by itself. Most leukoplakia patches although are noncancerous, some may display primary signs of the disease. Hence, it is advisable to check with your dental expert or primary care professional if you have been experiencing unusual, persistent dental fluctuations. This condition is mostly witnessed in people consuming tobacco.

Oral lichen planus

These are a setup of elevated white lines that develop on your tongue. This is a chronic inflammatory condition that impacts the mucous membranes present inside your mouth. Oral lichen planus may resemble like white, lacy patches; red, inflamed tissues; or open sores. These lesions may also lead to burning, pain, or other uneasiness. This disorder tends to develop when the immune system mounts an attack against cells of the dental mucous membranes for unidentified reasons. The signs can typically be managed, but people diagnosed with oral lichen planus require steady monitoring since they may be in jeopardy of developing mouth cancer in the affected areas of the mouth.

Canker sores

Also known as aphthous or mouth ulcers, most people develop these on the tongue. There are three types of sores, minor, major, and Herpetiform canker sores. The minor sores tend to heal within a week with no scarring, the ulcers in the major sores are bigger and can last more than 2 weeks but heal with scarring. The Herpetiform canker sore shows up as groups of tiny ulcers that get cured in about a week without any treatment.

