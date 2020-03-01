HERE’s why Low fruit and vegetable intake is connected to anxiety disorder; Read details

A recent study revealed that low intake of fruits and veggies is linked to the risk of anxiety disorder. Read on to know more.

According to a study, people with low fruits and veggies intake, are at a high risk of getting anxiety disorder. The report has been published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health and it showed how low-nutritious diet can have its impacts on anxiety.

This report is also associated with body composition measures. If the total fat level in our body goes beyond 36 percent then the risk of having the anxiety disorder will increase to 70 percent, said one of the researchers. The study says increased body fat is connected to inflammation which can be the result of anxiety disorder sometimes. Some cases are proof that people had suffered from the anxiety disorder which resulted from body inflammation. This study has also referred to another study which says that women are more prone to anxiety disorder than men. The Canadian Longitudinal Study on ageing took 26,991 men and women of 45 and 85 ages and the study revealed the report on anxiety.

Furthermore, the cause of anxiety disorder doesn't only depend on gender but also on marital status, income, immigrant status, and other health issues. The study also showed that single people are more prone to anxiety disorder rather than committed ones. The researchers said along with the poor diet, struggling for basic needs also contributes to anxiety disorder.

Read More