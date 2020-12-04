Here’s why a strict yoga routine is highly essential for overall wellbeing

Yoga helps to combat health issues like diabetes, back pain, sleeplessness, etc. and it also helps with the overall well-being. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about why a yoga routine is important for us.

Our bodies are a form of advanced and intelligent machines that has immense potential. It is up to us to tap into our potential and maximise what we are able to achieve in this life. But before we explore our potential, we need to calm the mind and its continuous chatter and this is where yoga comes into the picture.

Yoga is an ancient and scientific therapy for mankind’s well-being and growth. Yoga helps to develop ourselves in all areas whether it is the mind, body or soul. When the body is in pain, it is a signal that we need to pay attention to it. At that moment, a strict yoga routine can help you to feel better. So, Grand Master Akshar tells us how yoga routine is important for overall well-being.

A strict yoga routine for a healthy and problem-free body:

When you want to heal yourself

Yoga can heal the physical body and its various ailments whether you have a headache, lower back pain, weakness of your muscles, loss of bone density, high blood pressure or low blood pressure, diabetes or any possible ailment. Yoga is a miraculous practice that has a cure for most diseases. With more than 80 lakh asanas, yoga is a holistic practice for the well-being of the human body, mind, and the spirit. Yoga postures are designed to align your body in a scientific manner that contributes to your overall health and youthfulness.

When you have to improve your digestion

If you suffer from lack of appetite, irregular bowel movements, constipation or any other digestive related disorders then yoga is the answer to your digestion and stomach-related problems. There are many postures in yoga that massage your internal organs helping you to digest your food better and improving your metabolism. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Fold), Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose), Malasana (Garland Pose), etc. are some of the postures that help your body to improve its digestive powers.

When you want to feel joyful

The practice of yoga increases your energy levels and works as an effective mood elevator. When you practice yoga postures, breathing techniques, or meditation exercises, it releases certain chemicals within your body that tends to make you feel euphoric. It is this feeling of bliss that also helps to regulate your moods. It is also a well-known fact that moving your body instantly makes you feel good about yourself and in this way, by making yoga a regular routine in your fitness regimen you can improve your mood along with your health.

To ward off lethargy

If you tend to wake up in the morning feeling exhausted then it is possible that you need a boost of energy. Yoga with its practice of Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation pumps up the internal energy system of your body. Practising yoga helps in increasing your vibration and making you feel more active throughout the day. There are specific breathing exercises that will work on your Nadis or energy channels cleansing the pathways and helping to release any blocked energy.

For sound sleep

To enjoy a sound sleep, it is important that you keep your body fit, active, and moving. By starting your day with the practice of yoga you can ensure that your body releases energy in a productive way and this can help you unwind and get a better night of rest. Also Read: 5 Types of meditation to BOOST your concentration and improve productivity

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×