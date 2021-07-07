Here’s why women should not ignore their abnormal bleeding and irregular periods

When women have abnormal bleeding and irregular periods, then they should not take it casually and consult a gynaecologist immediately. Dr. Suhasini Inamdar, consultant obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Motherhood Hospital says why.

A regular menstrual cycle for a woman means that she is healthy and is having regular ovulation. It is a sign that her hormones are in balance. However, the abnormal menstrual cycle has become very common among women these days and it is usually due to the kind of sedentary lifestyle that they lead. So, Dr. Suhasini Inamdar, consultant obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhoood Hospital, Bangalore sheds light on why women should not take their abnormal bleeding and irregular periods casually.

Not everything can be blamed on today’s generation and the sedentary lifestyle that they lead. Since the pandemic began, the country has mostly been in lockdown. Due to the lockdown in the past year, everyone has been at home and has been cooped up in those four walls. There has been minimal physical activity. Because movement is at its lowest and being at home constantly has led people to binge eat. This unhealthy way of snacking continuously at short intervals has made them gain weight and made their health deteriorate.

Now with women, even the minutest of thing and change in surrounding impacts the menstrual cycle. The slightest change in surroundings can throw your periods out of whack. And being in a series of lockdowns, one after the other is a pretty big change from the daily lifestyle of a girl going to school or a working woman. What many women did not know is that menstrual cycles are not only controlled by the ovaries, but it mainly controlled by the brain and what the brain is essentially saying to the other parts of the body.

How the lockdown impacted menstrual health:

During the lockdown, many people are experiencing different kinds of stress. Some may be undergoing financial pressure and others may be worried about the health of their family members or friends. Many have been working twelve hours a day since the work from home has been implied in the country. Work culture with long hours has become somewhat toxic and unhealthy physically as well as mentally.

With no time at hand and reduced physical activity, the menstrual cycle becomes affected, and women face abnormal bleeding, late or missed periods.

Abnormal period

An abnormal menstrual cycle may be the body reacting to stress induced hormones. It can be due to pressure and anxiety in one’s life and irregular periods can be a sign of polycystic ovarian syndrome or disease (PCOD or PCOD). One should contact their gynaecologist as soon as possible. And as we know that even a small sickness can throw one’s periods out of whack, if one suffers from COVID, it can really take a toll on one’s menstrual health. All these issues were properly managing when there was no lockdown, due to less frequent visits to the doctor and change in living, many people have got their PCOD or PCOS signs back (which is not a good sign). If irregular menstrual cycles are accompanied by hot flashes, irritability, and sleepless nights you might want to pay a visit to your general practitioner as it can be an indication of perimenopause.

Tips to deal with this:

1-If it is nothing serious you can bring your periods back to normal with good food, moderate amounts of exercise or yoga, etc.

2-Eating more greens and having a healthy diet with an increased intake of water can help. Control your diet and reduce packet foods.

3-You can take up yoga as many people have proved that yoga might help you get your cycle back to normal, as yoga puts your mind at ease.

4-Meditation can be a big help, as it helps you concentrate on the body and mind and has even helped many people deal with the daily trauma or stress in life.

Also Read: Gynaecologist debunks 5 myths associated with PCOS and reveals the true facts

Share your comment ×