Here’s why you should include Basil Seeds or Sabja Seeds in your summer diet

Our body’s nutritional requirements changes with every season and since now the scorching summers are here, we should eat food items which must protect us against dehydration, as well as help us give optimal energy levels. One such Summer friendly food item which not only helps in cooling down our body but also has wide nutritional benefits with very less calorie count is the “Sabja seeds”. They are also known as “the Basil Seeds” or “Tukmaria Seeds”, says Capt. Ritu Kumar Singh, a nutritionist.

Here are the reasons why you must include them in your diet this Summer.

1. Sabja seeds are the Sweet Basil seeds rich in protein, essential fats, and carbs, and are packed with fibre. They are also a good source of Omega-3 & Omega-6 fatty acids, which are helpful in maintaining good metabolism and helping in the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.

2. Since they are packed with dietary Fibre, they are helpful in treating constipation, bloating and heartburn. It slows down digestion and prevents spikes in blood sugar levels.

3. Sabja seeds are known to lower the body heat and essentially soothe the stomach, which is why they are a must to consume in Summers.

4. They have anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties because of the presence of flavonoids & polyphenols.

5. Sabja Seeds are also great for oral hygiene as they help combat various dental issues like bad breath, plague and even cavities.

6. Being very low in calories, they are still power-packed with Vitamins & minerals including Calcium, Phosphorous, Magnesium & iron, making them an ideal choice for someone trying to lose weight.

7. The presence of iron, Protein and Vit K in these seeds helps in getting those thick lustrous hair we all always desire. They also add to that glow on the skin.

So, add a tablespoon of these seeds daily once to your Lemonade, Porridge, Smoothies, and Yoghurt or add them to those cool desserts to enjoy the benefits while enjoying the coolant properties of these wonderous seeds. Since Sabja seeds are extremely hard, it’s difficult to consume them raw. Hence, it's preferable to eat them after soaking them in water either overnight or at least for 15-20 minutes to make them gelatinous & edible. When soaked in water, Sabja seeds release digestive enzymes. When consumed, they also stop you from unnecessary overeating, reduce your appetite and control the unwanted hunger pangs. Make sure to not consume more than 1 tablespoon a day as an excess of them can also have sides like diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, acne, acid reflux, headache, abdomen discomfort, loss of appetite or extremely low blood sugar levels.

Who should not consume them?

Avoid giving them to kids, as they have possible choking hazards. It’s also not recommended to be given to pregnant women as they can fluctuate hormones and induce contractions in pregnant women. They should also not be consumed by people pre or post-surgery, as they slow blood clotting.

Also Read: Monday Mind Talks: Easy ways to incorporate mindfulness in your daily life