Here’s why you should not ignore post menopausal bleeding while suffering from fibroids according to expert

When you are suffering from fibroids and facing post menopausal bleeding, then you should not ignore this health issue at all. Because it can lead to bigger problems. So, Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore sheds light on this problem and talks about how to manage it.

As we know that menopause is the end of menstruation and any bleeding after menopause is not normal. It is a clear indicator that there must be some underlying issues that need to be addressed. While most causes of postmenopausal bleeding are not life-threatening, they can be an indicator of serious diseases. Postmenopausal vaginal bleeding can be caused by uterine fibroids. Fibroids need the hormone estrogen to grow and after menopause, women’s estrogen levels decrease dramatically, which generally reduces the risk of developing fibroids. In several cases, fibroids shrink and cause fewer symptoms for women who have reached menopause. It is not clear what triggers fibroids, but estrogen and progesterone appear to play a major role in their growth. Fibroids, while women are hitting menopause, need to have regular check-ups with their gynecologist. We have Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, from Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore with us to talk about it in detail.

What are uterine fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are a form of tumour, which develops within the uterine muscle tissue. There are certain symptoms of fibroids that can be seen in women irrespective of their ages. A fibroid or a cluster of fibroids pushing against the uterine wall can directly cause many of these symptoms and those are-

Pain in the lower part of the back

enlarged abdomen.

pressure on the bladder or bowels

pain during sexual intercourse

Pain in the back of the legs

pelvic pain or pressure

infertility

heavy bleeding

recurrent miscarriage

Can fibroids be treated after menopause?

Fibroids can be difficult to address. Here are some procedures that can help one to get rid of fibroids-

Myomectomy

Myomectomy is a procedure that targets fibroid removal and does not require removal of the uterus. This procedure can be done as an open surgery or laparoscopically. This method is not as common as others. If fibroids come back following a myomectomy, doctors may advise for a hysterectomy.

Hysterectomy

For severe symptoms related to large, recurring fibroids, a hysterectomy may be the best option. In such kinds of surgery, the doctor removes the entire uterus, so the fibroids do not grow back.

Hysterectomies may be recommended for women who:

Those who have tried many therapies, want the most definitive treatment and have no plans for childbearing in the future.

Those who are close to menopause.

Those who are already postmenopausal.

Those who have multiple fibroids or large fibroids.

Hormonal therapies

Women often take birth control pills to manage symptoms like pain and excess bleeding which does not help to get rid of the fibroids. Progestins can relieve other symptoms of menopause which makes hormone replacement therapies more effective.

In most cases, the fibroids shrink smaller in size and no longer cause any symptoms after menopause. However, postmenopausal bleeding could result from something serious, hence consult with your doctor. Fibroids that do not cause any symptoms may not require any treatment at all.

