Here’s why you should opt to climb stairs instead of taking a lift

Worried about your health but don't have much time for a workout? Check out the easy ways to keep your health in check just by climbing stairs every day.

We are deeply conscious of the fact that we should always take the stairs instead of taking a lift. But most of us never leave any scope of skipping it to take the lift, especially when we are in a rush. But this should be our everyday mantra to stay healthy physically and mentally without putting that much effort. Climbing stairs is super beneficial for our health, which can reduce the risk of numerous serious diseases. It is also helpful to keep our mental health in check. Climbing a certain number of stairs should be practised regularly. It hardly takes that much time and effort like any other form of workout. You don't have to go out even for doing it. So, if you are strangled with your workout routine, then check out the reasons why you should opt for climbing stairs instead of the lift.

It's good for our heart

Climbing stairs is considered to be a good cardiovascular activity. It helps to reduce the risk of any serious illness. Along with that, it also reduces the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Good for weight loss

You can climb stairs multiple times to make it an exercise. This will help to reduce weight and tone your body.

Make it a functional activity

Climbing stairs can also be functional training. Skip taking the elevator and take the stairs instead. This may be your functional activity, which will keep the joint in a good shape.

It can lower mortality risk

Research says that climbing 8 flights of stairs can lower the risk of early mortality by 33 per cent on average. Climbing stairs for 7 minutes every day can also reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Decreases the risk of osteoporosis

Climbing stairs reduces the risk of osteoporosis. It is the most common form of arthritis.

Beneficial for mental health

Any kind of physical activity or workout is beneficial for our mental health. So, climbing stairs is also good for it. It hardly takes any time to do every day. So, it's an easy way to stay healthy mentally.

Good for our lungs

Climbing stairs works on our lungs and heart. It increases lung capacity. And the best thing about doing it that there is no risk of it like walking or running on the road.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Indiatimes

