Here’s why you should switch from ice cold water to drink from clay vessels during summer

With the summers finally here, it is time to hydrate and Dietitian Garima Goyal reveals why you must include Clay pots in your lifestyle. Because clay is high in vitamins and minerals, our forefathers insisted on utilising clay or earthen jars for water storage. Clay pots can be used as utensils, bottles, for cooking, as a refrigerator, and as a bowl for creating curd, in addition to holding water during the summer. Read on to discover some of the health benefits it can bring you as opposed to refrigerated icy water.

1. Cool water

A clay pot, like clay itself, is porous. When water is stored in a clay pot, it evaporates via the pores, causing cooling. In the summer, it is the most effective technique of naturally chilling water.

2. Prevents Acidity

Clay pots reduce acidity and alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort. This is due to their alkaline nature, which interacts with the stomach's acidic contents to provide the ideal pH equilibrium.

3. Free from Chemicals

Clay pots are chemical-free, unlike plastic bottles, which is one of the biggest reasons to use them. BPA (Bisphenol A) is a carcinogen found in plastic bottles. As a result, it is preferable to use clay pots and utensils, which are not only healthful and chemical-free, but also prevent water contamination.

4. Better metabolic health

The water in clay pots aids in the acceleration of metabolism. Water's pH balance aids in maintaining a healthy and active metabolic system.

5. Throat soothing properties

The water from an earthen pot is soothing on the throat, preventing coughs and colds. It's a comfort for patients with respiratory illnesses who can't drink refrigerated water because it's too cold, and they can't drink water stored in plastic bottles because it's too hot.

6. Sun protective effects

'Sun strokes' is one of the most common problems we encounter during the summer. Clay pot water, which gives the body with required electrolytes, is the best way to avoid it.



Hence, make sure you use Clay pots this summer season to beat the heat!

