Here's everything you need to know about the benefits of using manuka honey

This is not the same as the regular honey, this rare honey has numerous benefits and can work wonders for your health and skin. Manuka honey is more potent and is packed with more nutrients as compared to the traditional honey.

Honey has been a beloved and healthy ingredient that we often turn to for most of our home remedies. Honey is a nutrient-rich kitchen ingredient that is known to have medicinal properties. For years it has been used for all it's health and beauty benefits as well as traditional medications to treat minor health conditions. But there are different types of honey and one such honey is the Manuka honey. When the bees gather the nectar and pollen from the manuka bush, they end up producing the manuka honey which has the properties of the manuka bush. This type of honey has antibacterial properties as well as antiviral and anti-inflammatory. This is what makes it much different than our regular honey. The manuka honey originates from New Zealand and is one of the most potent kitchen ingredients. Manuka bush contains methylglyoxal which is what makes it a better type of honey but it's also difficult to come by this honey because the manuka bush flowers only once in a year.

Here are some benefits of manuka honey.

1. Manuka honey has antibacterial properties and is rich in antioxidants and protects any wounds from microbial infections and also accelerates the healing process and works as a disinfectant. It can treat burns, ulcers and any other wound that does not heal quickly or is prone to infections.

2. While most people avoid too many sweets in order to protect their oral health but this natural sweetener is the perfect ingredient to improve oral health and kill any harmful bacteria in your mouth that can cause tooth decay or any other teeth or gums related problems.

3. Just like regular honey, you can also use manuka honey to soothe your throat if you have a sore throat. This honey is more potent and has antiviral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can kill bacteria and reduce the pain and heal your sore throat.

4. Manuka honey is known to be effective in the treatment of stomach ulcers as well. It is said to treat gastric ulcers that are caused due to H. pylori or alcohol-induced ulcers which can cause side effects like pain, bloating and nausea.

5. We're so used to eating out and eating unhealthy that it often takes a toll on our digestive system and if you're struggling with irritable bowel syndrome or any kind of diarrhoea or constipation, this honey can help reduce inflammation and fight infections and bacteria.

6. This honey also has beauty benefits when it comes to the skin. Because of it's rich antibacterial properties, it makes the best treatment for acne and pimples. It can kill bacteria and accelerate the healing of acne and can also lighten the acne or pimple scars.

