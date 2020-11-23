Here's how our body reacts to meditation, explains Grand Master Akshar

Meditation is highly beneficial for our body to improve health and relieve stress and other mental disturbances. So, Grand Master Akshar tells us how our body reacts to meditation for overall well-being.

Life is a matter of consequence. Everything that you send out into the universe returns to you according to the energy you put out. This is nothing but the universal law of action and reaction. The human body and the mind also work according to the exact same principle. When you put your body through stressful situations then it experiences stress. When you nourish your body and take care of it, then it glows with good health. Similarly, when you put your body and mind through painful circumstances, it only experiences pain.

Meditation is an important part of yoga which brings calmness to the mind and has a powerful healing capacity. Meditation is the exercise of moulding your thought process so that it only leads to positive thinking. Channelling your thoughts towards productivity and growth results in strengthening your life force and energies. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about how our body reacts to meditation.

Relationship between our body and meditation:

Effect of meditation on the body

Meditation is known to significantly affect hormones and neurotransmitters such as dehydroepi- androstrone, cortisol, serotonin, melatonin and epinephrine. The process of meditation causes a relaxation response in the body. It leads to improvement in heart rate, metabolism, blood pressure and improves breathing and brain waves. Studies have been conducted that prove how there is increased brain serotonin during meditation. Serotonin is the ‘happy hormone’ which plays an important role in mood regulation.

Techniques of meditation

Just like how the body requires different sets of exercises to work on different parts of different muscle groups similarly there are different meditation techniques for specific results. Meditation techniques such a superpower meditation is a powerful technique that works on your passion and purpose. On the other hand, breath meditation has a very calming effect on the mind and the body. Shwaas Dhyan or breath meditation is used to eliminate mental disturbances such as anxiety, stress, depression, etc. Therefore, meditation consists of a variety of methods which can be done in order to achieve different goals and objectives.

Also Read: HERE are 5 EASY yoga poses that are ideal for beginners

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×