Here's how our environment plays an important role in mental health

How important is our immediate environment when it comes to mental health? Read on to know more.

Mental health alterations can begin as early as in- utero when the fetus is exposed to various changes taking place inside the mother’s womb. All emotions of the mother are transferred to the growing baby and invariably affect the growth of the brain as well. The mother’s nutrition level, environmental conditions, mental stability all play a role in developing a baby’s body and mind in a healthy manner. After birth, other environmental factors play a role in developing mental health but the home environment seems to be the most important.

Having a healthy environment at home free from domestic strife and child abuse can help the individual develop good confidence. Firm discipline not being very forceful and giving a chance of free-thinking by parents and teachers are the key factors in childhood mental health development that give young adolescents the capacity to make the right decisions, not fall for peer pressure, isolation and succumb to drug experimentation.

Exposure to smoking, chemical pollutants in the environment and other external factors like poverty, arduous living conditions, difficulty to adapt to climate conditions all have their impact on mental health. In many European countries, cold weather is known to be associated with depression.

Work environments affect our mental health largely. Having a good boss is a good stroke of luck and can make work more productive. At work exposure to smoking, colleague pressure challenges, target time achievements, difficult day-night schedules, irregular sleeping habits are known to have a negative impact on mental health.

Substance abuse, alcohol abuse is known factors having a direct effect on the brain’s efficiency and mood disorders. Understanding and trust from a spouse or partner are required to maintain a good mental health balance. Relationship worries, maladjustments with a spouse, frequent domestic squabbles affect mental health in a negative manner.

Environments where grief, loss, poor quality of physical health dominate are inimical to good mental health development and are known precursors for major depression and sometimes even psychosis.

by Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road

